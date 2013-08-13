Trending

StarCraft 2 MMO Mod Heads to Kickstarter

By

Upheaval Arts needs funding to finally push the mod into open beta.

Remember that StarCraft 2 mod developed by Ryan Winzen called World of StarCraft? It caused a little fuss at the beginning of 2011, enough so that it had to be renamed to StarCraft Universe and verified that it wasn't going to exist outside Blizzard's own retail game. Now over two years later, it's still in development, and has turned to Kickstarter for funding so that developer Upheaval Arts can go into open beta testing. The team is looking to generate $80,000 USD by Tuesday, September 10.

"We've reached a point where KickStarter is the final bastion of hope to continue the production of StarCraft Universe," the team states. "We've worked tirelessly since 2011 to produce this awesome mod, but we can't complete this without the support of those who share in our vision. We so desperately want to bring this thing to life on a grand scale, so please check out our KickStarter video and support page, and help us reach our goals!"

There are eighteen tiers spanning from $5 Private to $8,000 General, the latter of which allows backers to help in the creation of a main character which guides the StarCraft Universe storyline, help design a boss fight, design a weapon and more. The $5,000 Brigadier General backer gets to accompany the team to BlizzCon 2013, and the $5,000 Major General gets permanent ad space on the StarCraft Universe website.

The team said the $80,000 will be used to launch a public multiplayer test (open beta) which will include an opening and closing story-based act. If the team reaches $100,000, they will add a third playable race, the Zerg -- Terran and Protoss are currently the only two offered). The goals after that include a MOBA-style PvP element, a middle second act that will help flesh out the story, and more.

"StarCraft Universe tells a story set in an alternate reality, where the ending of StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty has a grim conclusion for Kerrigan," reads the description. "Without the Queen of Blades to stop the hybrid’s assault, the Protoss are overwhelmed and defeated. In this reality, what would the survivors of these shattered worlds do? StarCraft Universe tells this story."

Unlike the base game (which is required to play this mod), StarCraft Universe features a third-person perspective. The focus of the game is to have a team of players/friends creating/customizing their own hero character which they use to battle together through enemy forces and powerful bosses. Each race has four classes apiece including Marine, Ghost, Medic and Firebat for Terrans, and Zealot, Dark Templar, Preserver and High Templar for the Protoss.

Each character can be customized upon creation and its progress will be saved permanently until it is deleted by the player. The mod promises hundreds of customizable weapons, combat modifiers and equipment variations to choose from, single and multiplayer experiences, a unique allocation ability system allowing the possibility of hundreds of unique builds per class, and so on. The cutscenes will be fully voice acted, providing a premium experience.

For more information about the Kickstarter project, head here.

  • HEXiT 13 August 2013 12:09
    sorry state of affairs this... mods are made for the love of the game not profits. just look at skyrim... i dont see any 1 wanting money for there mods.
    Reply
  • g00fysmiley 13 August 2013 12:21
    i would rather pay for a good mod than preplanned DLC from a company where you onyl get 2/3 of a game and have to buy the rest later
    Reply
  • Hunter_Killers 13 August 2013 13:58
    Good thing Blizzard doesn't explicitly state you can't charge for any part of your map or mod.
    Reply
  • master9716 13 August 2013 15:57
    Everyone thats quiting Wow , Is moving over to Rift and not looking back , I think its bc its the only free to play mmo thats not restricted to anything . Great Game.
    Reply
  • WithoutWeakness 13 August 2013 16:00
    They're not charging money for their mod. This will be given away for free. The Kickstarter is simply as a fundraiser to get more talented designers and developers involved as well as promote the mod and get articles like this one written to gather interest. Some mods like Falskaar for Skyrim are just add-ons and, although they take a huge investment of time and energy, simply add content to an exiting game. StarCraft Universe is a re-working of the existing SC2 engine to build an MMO from the ground up. This is more akin to a team of modders creating the upcoming Elder Scrolls Online MMO as a mod for Skyrim. When all is said and done it will still be released for free and donors will get perks such as naming in-game NPC's, creating items for the game, and other in-game related perks. You do NOT need to donate or pay money for the mod.
    Reply
  • master9716 13 August 2013 16:28
  • master9716 13 August 2013 16:32
    Everything Blizzard does it to be as money hungry as posible. thats why they just recolor gear and recycle , everything . All my friends started playing Rift a real open world mmo , its like EQ and Wow combined, Bgs arent as good as in wow the the pve is superior
    Reply
  • GNCD 13 August 2013 17:00
    @ HEXiT This is going to be free. No profits involved.

    @ g00fysmiley So what you're saying is you'll buy good DLCs. So do we. DLCs are not expansions. Expansions are nothing new. Blizzard is releasing SC2 expansions not DLCs. They are priced as expansions but with content as big as the main game.

    @ master9716 Do you have the numbers?
    Reply
  • gm0n3y 13 August 2013 17:11
    It probably says this on their website somewhere, but how will this be a persistent MMO game? Will it be running through Blizzard's servers somehow? Where will the character data be stored (could be done locally, but that will be hacked badly almost immediately)?
    Reply
  • GNCD 13 August 2013 17:29
    @ gm0n3y It will probably work like the other SC2 mods. I have played some that automatically saves your character data, loot and levels.
    Reply