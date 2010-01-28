Trending

I.D. Thief Steals More Identities While Behind Bars

A man charged with identity theft managed to steal additional credit card numbers while in a California state prison.

The Los Angeles Times reports that an identity thief was sentenced to an additional eight years in a federal prison for orchestrating a bank fraud scheme while still behind bars. Morocco Curry, 37, also known as Monica Dupree, was originally serving a three-year sentence at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, California for bank fraud and identity theft.

While the details are sketchy, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said that Curry acquired the credit card numbers and other personal information from at least four people. Prosecutors said that Curry made three-way calls with conspirators living outside the prison, and gave them the sensitive information. They in turn contacted credit card issuers and requested replacement cards.

The LA Weekly adds to the report, claiming that Curry obtained the personal information from members of the prison staff. Curry and his circle of associates spent more than $28,000 before the operation was busted, however the LA Times said that the credit card companies lost more than $139,000 from the scheme.

Curry pleaded guilty to the new charges on Monday, and was hauled off to a federal prison. "I consider you dangerous,” Judge Robert H. Whaley said during the hearing. Unfortunately, the report doesn't specify how he managed to collect credit card numbers in the first place, or why his calls—placed from within the state prison--weren't monitored.

Oooof!

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shadow703793 28 January 2010 07:01
    This is just EPIC!
    Reply
  • mp562 28 January 2010 07:01
    Brings a whole new meaning to You, Me & Dupree.
    Reply
  • Ciuy 28 January 2010 07:43
    potm
    Reply
  • ominous prime 28 January 2010 07:44
    Obviously they weren't monitored because certain people turned a deaf ear to these conversations because of monetary incentives.
    Reply
  • redux fountain 28 January 2010 07:45
    Fail prison with fail bars and a fail staff.
    Reply
  • Platypus 28 January 2010 08:05
    "Uh, I'm not supposed to be in prison. My name is Monica Dupree... can you let me out?"
    Reply
  • 28 January 2010 08:32
    Why do people in prison have Satellite Television and high speed internet and free meals and room and board?
    Reply
  • micky_lund 28 January 2010 09:15
    mad.....this guy is ownage
    Reply
  • Dekasav 28 January 2010 11:16
    They get tv & internet in prison,?!?! but..... I can't afford a TV at my tiny, one-room apartment.

    Makes me want to steal a car....

    On a slightly more serious note, Epic.
    Reply
  • hakesterman 28 January 2010 12:36
    Just goes to show you how non effective our prison system is.
    Reply