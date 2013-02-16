Chubby Checker Sues HP Over Penis-measuring App

There really is an app for everything. Sometimes, we wonder if there's something app developers haven't thought of. In case you weren't aware, there's even an app for measuring your manhood. Unfortunately, the app, dubbed Chubby Checker, has rubbed American singer-songwriter Chubby Checker the wrong way.

Ernest Evans is suing HP over the WebOS application, which was apparently pulled in September of last year. According to a press release, the lawsuit details "the irreparable damage and harm that Hewlett Packard's bad business dealings caused Chubby Checker and his company."

Ernest Evan's lawyer, Willie Gary, said the lawsuit was about preserving the integrity and legacy of Chubby Checker.

"This lawsuit is about preserving the integrity and legacy of a man who has spent years working hard at his musical craft and has earned the position of one of the greatest musical entertainers of all time," Gary said in a the statement.

"We cannot sit idly and watch as technology giants or anyone else exploits the name or likeness of an innocent person with the goal of making millions of dollars. The Defendants have marketed Chubby Checkers' name on their product to gain a profit and this just isn't right," continued Gary.

Chubby Checker and his legal representation are seeking $500 million in damages. However, WebOS Nation reports that the app, which was supposedly pulled in September of 2012, was downloaded less than one hundred times. Priced at $0.99, HP would have gotten a cut of $0.30 per download. HP has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

