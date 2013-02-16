Chubby Checker Sues HP Over Penis-measuring App

There really is an app for everything. Sometimes, we wonder if there's something app developers haven't thought of. In case you weren't aware, there's even an app for measuring your manhood. Unfortunately, the app, dubbed Chubby Checker, has rubbed American singer-songwriter Chubby Checker the wrong way.
Ernest Evans is suing HP over the WebOS application, which was apparently pulled in September of last year. According to a press release, the lawsuit details "the irreparable damage and harm that Hewlett Packard's bad business dealings caused Chubby Checker and his company."
Ernest Evan's lawyer, Willie Gary, said the lawsuit was about preserving the integrity and legacy of Chubby Checker.
"This lawsuit is about preserving the integrity and legacy of a man who has spent years working hard at his musical craft and has earned the position of one of the greatest musical entertainers of all time," Gary said in a the statement.
"We cannot sit idly and watch as technology giants or anyone else exploits the name or likeness of an innocent person with the goal of making millions of dollars. The Defendants have marketed Chubby Checkers' name on their product to gain a profit and this just isn't right," continued Gary.
Chubby Checker and his legal representation are seeking $500 million in damages. However, WebOS Nation reports that the app, which was supposedly pulled in September of 2012, was downloaded less than one hundred times. Priced at $0.99, HP would have gotten a cut of $0.30 per download. HP has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
Who?
"Chubby Checker and his legal representation are seeking $500 million in damages. However, WebOS Nation reports that the app, which was supposedly pulled in September of 2012, was downloaded less than one hundred times."
Remind me again, who is exploiting who for money?
So what Damages? How can you have damages on a stupid stage name? Obviously when he picked his name he didn't think it through. Its like one of those bad named chinese restraints.
Anyways the guy is only after money. And HP does not have much of a user base, so what damages? maybe only less then 1% of people who have smart devices might of seen that application. Very small percent. He should be lucky it was not on Android. and in fact someone should release this app on Android just for that reason since he is acting like a guy with a small tinny chubby.
BTW, who the F makes a app to check your penis size? What the hell where they thinking. Come on there is more useful things to make then that. stop wasting good talent on crap.