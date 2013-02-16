Trending

Chubby Checker Sues HP Over Penis-measuring App

Chubby Check, real name Ernest Evans, isn't happy about his stage name being used for the app.

There really is an app for everything. Sometimes, we wonder if there's something app developers haven't thought of. In case you weren't aware, there's even an app for measuring your manhood. Unfortunately, the app, dubbed Chubby Checker, has rubbed American singer-songwriter Chubby Checker the wrong way.

Ernest Evans is suing HP over the WebOS application, which was apparently pulled in September of last year. According to a press release, the lawsuit details "the irreparable damage and harm that Hewlett Packard's bad business dealings caused Chubby Checker and his company."

Ernest Evan's lawyer, Willie Gary, said the lawsuit was about preserving the integrity and legacy of Chubby Checker.

"This lawsuit is about preserving the integrity and legacy of a man who has spent years working hard at his musical craft and has earned the position of one of the greatest musical entertainers of all time," Gary said in a the statement.

"We cannot sit idly and watch as technology giants or anyone else exploits the name or likeness of an innocent person with the goal of making millions of dollars. The Defendants have marketed Chubby Checkers' name on their product to gain a profit and this just isn't right," continued Gary.

Chubby Checker and his legal representation are seeking $500 million in damages. However, WebOS Nation reports that the app, which was supposedly pulled in September of 2012, was downloaded less than one hundred times. Priced at $0.99, HP would have gotten a cut of $0.30 per download. HP has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

  • blackfire1 16 February 2013 08:08
    "This lawsuit is about preserving the integrity and legacy of a man who has spent years working hard at his musical craft and has earned the position of one of the greatest musical entertainers of all time,"
    Who?
  • sykozis 16 February 2013 08:12
    The same idiot that hired a private helicopter to "rescue" him from New Orleans...but completely ignore people stranded on their houses or in small boats, etc.... That d-bag....
  • sykozis 16 February 2013 08:13
    He did that after Hurricane Katrina in 2005....when New Orleans was flooded...
  • master_chen 16 February 2013 08:15
    What the ???? did I just read?

    Edited for language. All ages read these forums; please review the ToS if you have questions.
  • 16 February 2013 08:16
    "We cannot sit idly and watch as technology giants or anyone else exploits the name or likeness of an innocent person with the goal of making millions of dollars. The Defendants have marketed Chubby Checkers' name on their product to gain a profit and this just isn't right," ...

    "Chubby Checker and his legal representation are seeking $500 million in damages. However, WebOS Nation reports that the app, which was supposedly pulled in September of 2012, was downloaded less than one hundred times."

    Remind me again, who is exploiting who for money?
  • master_chen 16 February 2013 08:18
    There's just no end to the degree of humanity's stupidity and utter douchebaggery...god I wanna out of this planet as soon as possible...come on, NASA, how much long I should wait before you make that goddamn Luna colony? Argh! >%(
  • abbadon_34 16 February 2013 08:49
    OMG I can't stop laughing
  • abbadon_34 16 February 2013 08:50
    BTW, that old song in a million commericials "The Twist" that's his
  • shqtth 16 February 2013 09:08
    WHen I heard Chubby checker, the first thing I thought was a way to check the size of your chubby. And I never saw the app before in my life of heart about it.

    So what Damages? How can you have damages on a stupid stage name? Obviously when he picked his name he didn't think it through. Its like one of those bad named chinese restraints.


    Anyways the guy is only after money. And HP does not have much of a user base, so what damages? maybe only less then 1% of people who have smart devices might of seen that application. Very small percent. He should be lucky it was not on Android. and in fact someone should release this app on Android just for that reason since he is acting like a guy with a small tinny chubby.


    BTW, who the F makes a app to check your penis size? What the hell where they thinking. Come on there is more useful things to make then that. stop wasting good talent on crap.
  • COLGeek 16 February 2013 09:40
    Wow, I had to look at a calendar to confirm it wasn't the first of April. Bizarre.
