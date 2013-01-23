Trending

Google: We're Scratching the Surface of Search

By

Head of search refers to Knowledge Graph as spearheading future of search engine.

Google believes it's just scratching the surface of search, with the firm stressing that the best is yet to come.

Speaking with The Guardian, the company's head of search Amit Singhal said how Google is amazed at how far search has come in the past ten years. However, pointing towards Knowledge Graph, he believes the best is yet to come.

Referring to his childhood love of Star Trek as inspiration, Singhal said, "I deeply believe now that shaped my thinking. The fascination with flying through galaxies and talking to a computer that could answer any question was always there for me. But of course I never imagined those problems would begin to be solved in my lifetime at all."

He then took out his phone and asks Google through voice what the population of London is and the height of Justin Bieber, with Google delivering answers through voice technology as well.

Discussing Google's Knowledge Graph, Singhal added that the firm's search engine technology is required to possess extensive knowledge of answers; it's required to understand that Justin Bieber is a human, what tallness actually is, the metric to answer in, as well as determining where to obtain such information from a reliable source.

Instead of simply offering a list of pages that mention the words one is searching for, Google Search has "begun to learn how to understand the real world of people, places and things".

"Nuance is what makes us human," he added. "The more accurate the machine gets, the lazier the questions become. So actually our lives get harder."

The Knowledge Graph, which launched during the May of 2012, provides users with more answers than solely links to pages. Google's ultimate goal is to "reduce every possible friction point between [the user], their thoughts and the information they want to find."

Google now processes every search through 570 million references, which results in 18 billion factual connections between them. Elsewhere, the company is currently developing A.I. search technology for intelligent PCs.

 

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Murissokah 23 January 2013 21:12
    "currently developing A.I. search technology for intelligent PCs."

    Skynet, much?
    Reply
  • dameon51 23 January 2013 21:56
    ankit0x1great...but could it ans questions like- 'why are we and universe?'what came first...egg or hen etc??
    Egg's came first, dinosaurs laid eggs.
    Reply
  • diddo 23 January 2013 21:58
    ankit0x1'what came first...egg or hen etc??Problem solved: http://9gag.com/gag/6398286
    Reply
  • bllue 23 January 2013 23:13
    Need to have more data mining
    Reply
  • thecolorblue 23 January 2013 23:41
    sadly the chicken or egg 'problem' is an indicator of profound scientific illiteacy by the asker of the question... nothing more.
    Reply
  • Onus 24 January 2013 01:10
    Once upon a time, there were no chickens. Something, that was not a chicken, laid an egg. That egg hatched into a chicken. So, the egg came first.

    It will be interesting when the Google network becomes self-aware. I will call her "Jane;" she will know why.
    Reply
  • Marcus52 24 January 2013 01:20
    Google used to be a good search engine, now it's full of the same kind of "A.I." that makes it as bad as everyone else's.

    In my not-so humble opinion, search engines will never be good when they can't even recognize the difference between a capitalized word and a lower-case one.
    Reply
  • merikafyeah 24 January 2013 01:35
    diddoProblem solved: http://9gag.com/gag/6398286I saw what they did thar.
    Reply
  • eomcaleb 24 January 2013 04:47
    I feel as if Jane from Speaker for the Dead is gradually appearing itself to the universe.
    Reply
  • Camikazi 24 January 2013 06:49
    thecolorbluesadly the chicken or egg 'problem' is an indicator of profound scientific illiteacy by the asker of the question... nothing more.I know it was a small mistake but damn the word you messed up on just won't let me pass it by, illiteracy*
    Reply