Trending

Modder Turns Exercise Bike into Mario Kart Controller

By

Who wants to play Wii Sports when you can exercise by playing Mario Kart?

Any gamer will tell you that it can be hard to tear yourself away from the PC or console, no matter how nice it is outside. Still, sitting on the couch all day isn't exactly good for one's health, so tearing ourselves away to get some fresh air and exercise is a necessary evil. But what if you could exercise while playing games? The Wii and Microsoft's Kinect both aim to get gamers moving (or get movers gaming) but what about playing some of the classics and exercising at the same time?

Canadian modder Brent Smith rigged an old stationary bike up to an old Super Nintendo controller using an Arduino microcontroller, a few transistors, some pushbutton switches, a few resistors, a $2 photo interrupter, and a breadboard. The resulting mod allows you to play Super Mario Kart with a real bike as the controller. Peddling at a certain rate holds down the A button to accelerate, while left and right are buttons on the handlebars. There is a red button in the middle of the handlebars for using special items.

"When I was young I used to think about how much fun it would be to play SMK with a real bike," Smith said via his blog. "Now, many years later, we finally have the ability to create such a thing without a lot of very specific knowledge and tools. Nothing there is overly expensive and none of it should require more then a little time and googling to figure out how to use."

Check out the bike in action below. For more on how Brent managed to rig this up, head on over to his blog.

Follow @JaneMcEntegart on Twitter.   

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elcentral 07 May 2012 17:50
    haha im one of those persons ho press b harder at stress full moments. i better not get this might get a heart attack from power cycling true the 3d lap.
    Reply
  • 07 May 2012 18:50
    I used to exercise...then I took an arrow to the knee.
    Reply
  • nebun 07 May 2012 19:56
    this gay need a thesaurus...peddling....is he trying to sell drugs?
    Reply
  • john_4 07 May 2012 19:58
    lostmyclanwhy not get up =) and walk in the park ? see some people and get a life ?Last time I checked Canada was up north and has some brutal winters.
    Good for him hope it works out well.
    Reply
  • jacobdrj 07 May 2012 23:45
    john_4Last time I checked Canada was up north and has some brutal winters.Good for him hope it works out well.For me, Canada is actually down south (Detroit is north of Windsor. Whoddathunkit?)

    Does it work better than the CyberBike?
    http://www.amazon.com/o/ASIN/B0058CSF8E?tag=betteraddons-20


    I have had my eye on a CyberBike for me and my Wife, now that we have a Wii and the gamecube version of Mario Kart...
    Reply
  • freggo 08 May 2012 01:28
    Cool idea! We all could use a bit more exercise. Why not make it fun as well.
    Reply
  • mschlenker 08 May 2012 05:33
    I’m surprised a company hasn’t marketed a Wii kit that attaches to a stationary bike that can be used with Wii sports resort.
    Reply
  • youssef 2010 08 May 2012 11:10
    His Innovative ability is incredible
    Reply