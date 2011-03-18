VIDEO: Gameloft Rips WoW for iOS MMORPG

Mobile game developer Gameloft has received a little criticism as of late thanks to various titles under its belt appearing as copycats of popular console and PC games. One such example is Shadow Guardian which seemingly borrows from the Uncharted series on the PlayStation 3. Another example is the popular Hero of Sparta series that's obviously inspired by the God of War franchise.
But the company's "copycat" profile recently came into full swing with the release of StarFront: Collision, a blatant rip-off of Blizzard's StarCraft franchise. As Ars pointed out, StarFront's assets appeared to be yanked straight from Blizzard's game, altered ever so lightly in order to avoid legal repercussions.
Now another Blizzard-inspired Gameloft title is coming under fire, this time an iOS MMORPG called Order & Chaos Online. Based on a recent teaser video released by Gameloft, the game appears to borrow heavily from Blizzard's highly-popular MMORPG on the PC, World of Warcraft. As with StarFront: Collision, the rip-off is blatant to say the least.
At this point, little is known about the iOS game. However, Gameloft has quietly launched a Facebook page promoting a few of the game's aspects and listing a YouTube link to the official teaser trailer. As the video reveals, Order & Chaos Online will clearly offer a fantasy-based MMORPG experience on the iOS platform (actual devices unknown) using the "Massively," "Multiplayer," "Online," and "Role-Playing Game" captions.
Take a look at Order & Chaos Online and judge for yourself: does it resemble World of Warcraft?
I think most of their games sell because real gamers are sad they are away from actual game machines and will even take their crap just to be able to play something while on the road. I would never forgo PC or 360 game time in favor of iOS gaming.
PS Gameloft has the worst voice acting ever. I tried playing one of their Final Fantasy rip off games and the voice acting all on its own made me give up on the game to keep my sanity.
Just kidding, you fail, your game fails, and your advertising fails. You do not pass go you do not collect $200.
Btw, fps targetting in MMO for pvp = awesome x10
I guess it could be worse, there were literally dozens of farming apps in the iOS store before Zynga woke up and realized there was money to be made.
I would expect nothing less than a statement like this from a WoW fanboi. So uneducated yet so common amung the instant gratification era of gamers (read younger Gen Y)...
As others have said, apart from MUD's, UO came first and then EQ...WoW was just able to suck in and exploit the casual/instant gratification gamers but did not come "first" or "lead the way" in anything other than making money from these gamers.
Nothing to be proud of in my books...just smart business from Blizard.
EQ definitely had some good ol fashioned Nintendo Hard going on. I think it's a shame most MMOs now are just trying to be WoW clones because I personally never cared for WoW. I keep hoping a new MMO will come out that will grab me like the original EQ did but I keep getting disappointed with WoW clone after WoW clone.