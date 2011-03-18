VIDEO: Gameloft Rips WoW for iOS MMORPG

Mobile game developer Gameloft has received a little criticism as of late thanks to various titles under its belt appearing as copycats of popular console and PC games. One such example is Shadow Guardian which seemingly borrows from the Uncharted series on the PlayStation 3. Another example is the popular Hero of Sparta series that's obviously inspired by the God of War franchise.

But the company's "copycat" profile recently came into full swing with the release of StarFront: Collision, a blatant rip-off of Blizzard's StarCraft franchise. As Ars pointed out, StarFront's assets appeared to be yanked straight from Blizzard's game, altered ever so lightly in order to avoid legal repercussions.

Now another Blizzard-inspired Gameloft title is coming under fire, this time an iOS MMORPG called Order & Chaos Online. Based on a recent teaser video released by Gameloft, the game appears to borrow heavily from Blizzard's highly-popular MMORPG on the PC, World of Warcraft. As with StarFront: Collision, the rip-off is blatant to say the least.

At this point, little is known about the iOS game. However, Gameloft has quietly launched a Facebook page promoting a few of the game's aspects and listing a YouTube link to the official teaser trailer. As the video reveals, Order & Chaos Online will clearly offer a fantasy-based MMORPG experience on the iOS platform (actual devices unknown) using the "Massively," "Multiplayer," "Online," and "Role-Playing Game" captions.

Take a look at Order & Chaos Online and judge for yourself: does it resemble World of Warcraft?