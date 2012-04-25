Trending

Facebook Launches Antivirus Marketplace; Android Updated

Facebook is now offering antivirus software from Symantec, Sophos, Microsoft and more. Plus, the Android app has been updated with a rather interesting feature.

Facebook said on Wednesday that it has launched the Antivirus Marketplace, a portal where social junkies can download trials of antivirus software from the likes of McAfee, Symantec, Trend Micro, Sophos and Microsoft. The news isn't surprising given the amount of malware that's floating around on the social network and its inhabitants' PCs.

"The AV Marketplace enables people to download six-month licenses to full versions of anti-virus software at no charge," the company said. "Facebook’s global community can now download for free powerful software to protect their computers from current and future viruses, and content security threats providing hundreds of millions of people free access to anti-virus software."

In addition to serving up products, Facebook said it has also teamed up with the security firms to use their URL blacklists, and add them to its own system, thus protecting Facebook users even more by blocking access to malicious links. The firms will also provide important educational materials via the Facebook Security Page.

"Our URL blacklist system, which scans trillions of clicks per day, will now incorporate the malicious URL databases from these security companies to augment our existing level of protection," the company said. "This means that whenever you click a link on our site, you benefit not just from Facebook’s existing protections, but the ongoing vigilance of the world’s leading corporations involved in computer security."

According to Facebook, less than 4-percent of content shared is actually spam compared to nearly 90-percent of email.

Also on Wednesday Facebook announced that it updated the Android app with an interesting feature: the ability to distribute all kinds of additional Android apps. Facebook developer Michael Marucheck reports that users can now discover native apps directly from Facebook for Android using the same social channels, such as Requests, Bookmarks, and News Feed, that are available on other platforms.

"After introducing social app discovery for mobile web apps on Android and native apps on iOS, apps and games like Pinterest, BranchOut, Diamond Dash, and Words with Friends quickly started seeing millions of people visit their apps from Facebook every month," he said. "With this release, social app discovery for native apps is available on both Android and iOS."

Facebook for Android 1.9 also adds Messenger and Camera shortcuts in the app tray for sharing photos and messages right from the home screen. It also comes with many of the messenger features found in the standalone Messenger app including mobile/online status, adding people to a group conversation on the fly and more.

  • frozonic 26 April 2012 03:38
    is an anti virus really necesary? i think microsoft secury essential is good enough....well, thats just me :D
  • Parsian 26 April 2012 04:07
    i look at these people who go and pay for the Norton and I shake my head... Microsoft Security Essentials is a great product, but as usual, Microsoft is horrible at marketing its products.
  • mightymaxio 26 April 2012 04:58
    Not even MSE is perfect. Paid antivirus software is always going to be better than free antivirus software thats a given. I wouldn't go with Norton personally but as a paid service they do offer quite a bit of options that free ones do not give. Granted almost 99% of normal users will not touch any of those advanced options, its still nice to have. Free antivirus is still great in many ways, its just not as good as paid for antivirus.
  • DroKing 26 April 2012 05:00
    uhh Id rather Avast or AVG
  • 26 April 2012 07:39
    Best anti-virus = common sense! I have not used AV for years and years - I just don't go anywhere silly or open any suspicious email. And I cannot even remember my last virus it was that long ago
  • dotaloc 26 April 2012 09:58
    terrytankerBest anti-virus = common sense! I have not used AV for years and years - I just don't go anywhere silly or open any suspicious email. And I cannot even remember my last virus it was that long agoi clean my share of malware infected computers (generally, rogue security software) and 90% of them have some type of antivirus...over 50% of those are relatively up to date. since AV software almost always defers to the user's request, it is unrealistic to expect them to stop infections we invite onto our computers.

    that said, if our av software prevented us from infecting ourselves, we'd all complain (rightly so) because it prevented us from doing what we wanted.

    for that reason, i think you are correct. to be fair, common sense is not quite as effective (although still a big help) at removal. rather, it's a much better preventative.
  • nitto555rchallenger 26 April 2012 11:17
    So Facebook gets a "Like" for selling user data off to security companies to help its users to get a free copy of antivirus software that they could get for free themselves if they just look for it? Sounds like a lose for those who actually updates their antivirus definitions daily, but a win to the careless computer illiterates out there.
  • the_brute 26 April 2012 12:15
    I almost wish Anonymous actually did take down Facebook, im tired of hearing about it. but this is almost a nice attempt to help. wonder how much FB is being paid for this advertisement.
  • nebun 26 April 2012 19:39
    how ironic, lol.....facebook....what are you doing to the people....do these so called security endorsed software have any open holes?....i think so...sad :(
  • uruquiora 26 April 2012 20:16
    terrytankerBest anti-virus = common sense! I have not used AV for years and years - I just don't go anywhere silly or open any suspicious email. And I cannot even remember my last virus it was that long agothen you are prolly a bot without knowing it :)
