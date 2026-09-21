Facebook and Instagram were down — live updates on the quick outage

Instagram and Facebook were experiencing an unexpected outage today, Sunday, September 20, with users on Downdetector reporting Facebook outages (and Instagram, though the number of reports is lower).

Reports spiked quickly at 9.25 p.m. ET / 6.25 p.m. PT in the United States. Users reported that the social media application wouldn't load, leaving them unable to view photos and videos from their friends and favorite influencers. It seemed to be resolved quickly, though.