Chinese Director Filming 3D Porn for IMAX

The adult industry is known for being a big player in the technology industry. It's played a hand in deciding two major format wars and it's never one to be left behind when a new breed of entertainment is taking the world by storm. So it should come as no surprise that since 3D film has become so popular, the adult industry is poised to take advantage.

Reuters reports that one Chinese director is hoping to cash in on the success of a recent slew of 3D box office hits by producing the first IMAX-3D film. Dubbed "3-D Sex & Zen: Extreme Ecstasy, " the film is a remake of the 1991 title "Sex and Zen."

"The sex scenes are explicit and sometimes violent, but the main theme of the story is love," director Christopher Sun told Reuters.

So how is this different to making a 2D porn flick? Well, for one, it takes twice as long. There's also the need for a higher budget, more elaborate lighting arrangements, the equipment is more expensive, and the process is more complicated.

"We have to change the lenses for a long time, the setting, lighting, we need more time than a normal movie," porn star Saori Hara told Reuters after finishing a take.

However, "Sex and Zen" is not the only movie getting redone in 3D. Hustler is currently working on its most expensive project to date: A 3D parody of James Cameron's Avatar. "This Ain’t Avatar XXX" wrapped back in June and is expected to be available next month. According to Reuters, Italian director Tinto Brass is also getting in on the 3D-mania, with plans to film his 70's classic "Caligula" in 3D.

