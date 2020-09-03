Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter review

Today's best Razor EcoSmart Metro HD deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

The Razor EcoSmart Metro HD isn’t just a great electric scooter. It’s a good alternative to a car for short distances. If I have to run into town, about a mile away from my house, I’ve taken to using an electric scooter, rather than my car. For one, a scooter is easier to park—many spots in our town have been taken up by open-air dining—and it’s just more fun to get back and forth.

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter: Specs Max Speed: 15.5 mph

Range: 12 miles/60 minutes

Max Rider Weight: 220 pounds

Motor: 350W, rear-wheel drive

Battery: 36V (three 12V) sealed lead-acid

Wheel size: 16-inch, inflatable

Size: 56.3 x 45.3 x 20.7 inches

Weight: 72.3 pounds

However, if I’m picking something up, say groceries or a six-pack of beer, I’ll have to make sure it can fit in a backpack. It’s for this reason I’m a big fan of the Razor EcoSmart Metro HD. This sit-down electric scooter has a large basket in the back that lets you tote things easily. And, at less than $500, it’s a very economical scooter, too. As you’ll discover in my Razor EcoSmart Metro HD review, there are a few things I didn’t like, but overall, this is one of the best electric scooters , especially if you’re looking for a seated ride.

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter: Price and availability

The Razor EcoSmart Metro HD costs $469 at Razor, but around $425 on Amazon, and comes with an all-black frame and a rear hub-mounted motor.

An earlier model, the EcoSmart Metro, has a white frame, and a less powerful rear belt-drive motor. It costs roughly the same amount, though I suspect Razer will phase it out.

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter: Design

Overall the EcoSmart Metro HD has a great look. It’s not too fussy, with a simple steel tube construction, large 16-inch spoked wheels, and a spacious basket behind the seat. The scooter’s deck is made of attractive bamboo, and at about a foot wide, was big enough for me to have my feet side by side. Except for the deck, the entire scooter is painted black. It looks sleek, but I wish it was also offered in white, like the older EcoSmart Metro.

Underneath the deck is the scooter’s battery pack, as well as a switch that turns the scooter on and off. There’s a fender for the rear wheel, but I wish there was one for the front as well.

The controls are very simple: On the right handlebar is a twist-grip for the accelerator; three lights let you know if the scooter is on, and give you a rough estimation of how much battery you have remaining. On the left handlebar is a simple handbrake that goes to the rear wheel.

Weighing 72 pounds, the EcoSmart Metro HD is not something you’ll want to carry upstairs.

As with a lot of Razor’s scooters, the EcoSmart Metro doesn’t have a light, reflectors, or a bell. While I can see this as a cost-cutting measure on its cheaper electric scooters, it’s more of an egregious omission on something that’s more than $400.

I also wish that Razor had included a quick-release lever for the seat, to make it easier for other family members to ride. If you want to adjust the seat height, you’ll need an Allen wrench. And, if you’ve mounted the basket close to the frame, you’ll have to loosen it, too.

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter: Assembly

Unlike most scooters, where all you have to do is attach the handlebars, the EcoSmart Metro HD takes a little longer to assemble. You have to attach the handlebars, front wheel, rear basket, and seat. It’s not difficult, and the instructions are clear, but there are more steps than your typical electric scooter. For me, it took about a half an hour from opening the box to riding it around. Fortunately, the tires come fully inflated.

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter: Performance

I’m not sure if I looked cool, or if it looked like I was riding a Little Rascal as I scooted around town. Either way, the EcoSmart Metro HD was comfortable, thanks to its large, padded seat. While it doesn’t have suspension, the 16-inch inflatable tires and thick seat provided plenty of cushioning when going over bumps.

Razer says the rear basket is only rated to hold 10 pounds, so you’re not going to be able to use it for huge grocery runs, but it’s large enough to carry at least one bag of sundries.

The EcoSmart Metro HD is no speed demon. With a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour, it’s more of a cruiser. Its 350-Watt motor was strong enough to scoot me around at an average speed of around 12 mph, but on steeper hills, it would slow down to around 6 mph. And that was with the battery at a full charge. When the Low battery indicator was on, the scooter struggled more on inclines. Still, I enjoyed riding it around.

I also found the scooter’s rear brake to be very aggressive. Anything more than a light squeeze and the EcoSmart would come to a quick, jolting stop that threw me forward. I’d rather have hard brakes than soft ones, but it would be nice if the Metro’s were a little more gradual.

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD electric scooter: Verdict

Were you born to be mild? The Razor EcoSmart Metro HD is no hell on wheels, but it is a very comfortable and capable electric scooter that not only lets you sit down on your rides, but has a convenient basket for carrying things, too. While it lacks lights or reflectors, it has a simple, solid build, and lets you cruise along at a nice, steady pace. It’s great for those who live too far from town to walk, but close enough that driving a car seems like a waste.