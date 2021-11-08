Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor: specs Type: Centrifugal

Size: 10 x 13.62 x 20.67 inches

Weight: 12.38 lbs

Capacity: Juice jug 40z

Controls: Dial with Off, Low and High power settings and Self-Clean setting

Power: 1000 Watts

Accessories: Juice jug with lid

The clean-up required after making juice is one of the most common deterrents of at-home juicing — scrubbing a metal strainer can take longer than making the juice itself. The Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor is designed to address this problem with a unique solution: its patented auto-clean technology. With water and the self-clean setting, users can rinse the filter between juicing sessions without needing to fully disassemble, clean and reassemble the machine.

Of course, this setting doesn’t eradicate all need for cleaning and we found that the machine’s juice yields were consistently lower than the majority of other juicers we tested. At over $100, this also wasn’t one of the more budget-friendly options in our round-up, despite the centrifugal design. Still, the time saved from cleaning may prove worth the extra dollars for on-the-go customers.

Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor review: Price and availability

The Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor is available at Amazon for $131.99 and at Best Buy for $149.99. It is available in silver.

Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor review: Design

The Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor is one of the tallest juicers we tested, reaching over 20 inches in height with a footprint of 10 x 13.62 inches; this won’t fit under many kitchen cabinets. The casing is a combination of stainless steel and plastic, for a neutral look. A small dial on the front is used to dictate the power setting — options include low and high, along with the useful “Self Clean” setting.

(Image credit: Oster)

There is no cleaning brush included in the package, but the Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor does come with an extra large juice container that features a lid and froth catcher. There is a three inch-wide feed chute to accommodate whole fruits and the juice spout includes a drip-stopping nozzle, for minimized mess. Although there are no extra components or fancy design details, this simplicity makes it easy to use and clean.

Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor review: Juicing performance

Although the Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor’s strength is in its cleaning abilities, it performs less well when it comes to juicing. Due to the centrifugal design, the juicer struggled when presented with tougher produce: an apple, kale and celery recipe produced a juice yield of 51% (the lowest of any juicer we tested) and a carrot, ginger and lemon recipe produced just 30% (also the lowest yield registered).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Fortunately, it performed better on softer fruits and vegetables. Orange juice was not a problem, with an average juice yield of 53%, while a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe was able to produce a respectable 60%. However, it was a tropical pineapple, mango and orange juice recipe where the Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor really came into its own: the yield was the second-highest we’d seen, at 68%. This suggests that, while more advanced juicers may be frustrated, this juicer is fine for more casual, sweet juice drinkers.

Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor review: Ease of use and cleaning

Unsurprisingly, the Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor is easy to clean! After activating the “Self Clean” setting, users can simply run some water through the machine to rinse the strainer sufficiently to begin again with a new recipe. For anyone who likes to make juice in bulk, this will save a lot of time both in terms of cleaning and in the reduced amount of assembly and disassembly. Of course, you will need to take it apart to clean thoroughly once you’re finished juicing, and this is easy too thanks to the components being dishwasher-safe.

(Image credit: Oster)

Assembling it is simple enough thanks to the streamlined centrifugal design, while operating it is very easy to pick up. The only issue we had was with the child locking arm, which occasionally caught and needed to be retried.

Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractorreview: Verdict

The Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor is the juicer most likely to convert skeptics to at-home juicing, thanks to its original self-cleaning technology. If you want to make juicing a regular habit, the time saved with this machine will make you more likely to stick with it.

Nevertheless, the juice yields were some of the lowest we reported, aside from the tropical recipe. The juice yield from an apple, kale and celery juice was 28.5% lower than our overall winner, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer. For some, this inefficiency may be a dealbreaker. But for others, who want to juice, but don’t have as much time, the Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor may be the answer.