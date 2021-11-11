KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l: Specs Min Capacity: 250ml

Max Capacity: 1.5l

Water gauge: Yes

Lid type: Flip top

Exterior: Painted aluminium

Wattage: 3000

Cord length: 32.3 inches

Weight: 2.8 pounds / 1271 grams

Size: 8.6 x 10.4 x 8.3 inches

Variable Temperature: Yes

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is the exception to style over substance. It has a beautiful design — it features a built in temperature gauge, a painted aluminium finish which comes in a variety of colors, and it feels like premium quality too. Just as important, it performed well when put to the test, with the exterior staying relatively cool when boiling water and producing minimal noise in the process.

Being a premium design, it is quite heavy to lift however, even when empty, and be prepared for it to take up some countertop space. If you can look past that, there’s little which can put you off what’s one of the best kettles , as you will find out in our KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l review.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l review: Price and availability

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l is available from Amazon for $199 and KitchenAid for $199.99. It is available in red, white and black. It is also available in the UK from Amazon from £139 and KitchenAid for £149. The color range in the UK includes red, cream, green, pistachio, blue, black, apple and silver.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l review: Design

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l has a traditional pyramid-shaped design with a built-in temperature gauge. The kettle’s exterior consists of painted aluminium and the handle is cushioned on the underside for added comfort. There’s a single button on the handle which triggers the flip-top lid and a useful rubber pad on the lid itself, should you want to close it while it’s still hot.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The base is quite hefty because of the variable temperature options. Here, you will find a dial which can be moved across a secondary gauge to select the temperature, as well as the start/stop button. It’s quite a large design overall, measuring 8.6 x 10.4 x 8.3 inches and weighs a hefty 2.8 pounds when empty.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The water gauge can be found under the handle, with a minimum capacity of 250ml and a maximum of 1.5l. A small, removable limescale filter can be accessed from within the lid. The temperature options range from 50-100°C or 122-212°F — the gauge on the base illuminates as you set it, and then fills with light as the temperature increases. This kettle also makes an audible noise when it starts and finishes boiling. However, there’s no keep warm setting, which we felt was a shame for such a premium design. The cord length is generous, at 32.3 inches, making this a great option if your outlets are few and far between.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l review: Performance

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l needed two minutes and 14 seconds to boil a liter of water. This was about average compared to the other kettles we tested. Where it really shone was the external casing temperature after boiling, which only reached 45.4°C or 114°F — the coolest of all the kettles we tested, which means you’re less likely to scald yourself accidentally. It produced minimal noise in the process too, reaching just 73.3dB at its loudest point. The only area it really fell down on this test was electricity consumption, as it needed 0.1165 kWh to boil one liter — this placed it third for the most energy used.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It didn’t leak or spit when boiling to full capacity, and remained stable, taking three minutes and 12 seconds to boil the full 1.5 liters. The external temperature was a little hotter at full capacity, reaching 50.8°C/123°F on the body, but this was still much cooler than the other kettles we tested, and the handle remained at room temperature throughout. Despite lacking a keep warm setting, this kettle scored well for general insulation, with boiled water still measuring 72.8°C or 163°F after an hour. It’s very easy and accurate to pour the water through the spout, though it can dribble back onto itself a little if you recede slowly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The flip-top lid feels as though it doesn’t open as far as it could, and we needed to push it back a little to reach the filter inside.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l review: Ease of use and manual

We found that the removable limescale filter in the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l wasn’t as easy to remove and refit as some others. This was mainly due to the lid getting in the way, as mentioned earlier, though this is a small problem. The lid release button is easy to access on the top of the handle and it’s very responsive. It’s easy and safe to close the lid too, thanks to the small rubber pad on top.

The spout is a good shape — we were able to fill the kettle through the spout on full flow from the tap with no splash back. The lid also doesn’t get in the way of the tap when filling it up the traditional way. The water gauge is easy to read as you fill it, with clearly marked increments. It’s easy to keep this kettle clean too, because the painted aluminum casing and brushed stainless steel lid and handle don’t show fingerprints. However, the gauge on the base has the potential to trap dirt.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In terms of the manual content, this kettle scored highly. It contains adequate safety advice, clear diagrams, as well as guidance on what temperatures to use for different types of tea. There are dedicated sections to cleaning and descaling as well. Contact details are provided although there’s no troubleshooting.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.5l review: Verdict

Ultimately, this is the kettle to get if you’ve got a traditional kitchen and want something which is in keeping as well as effective. True, it’s not as fast to boil as our winning kettle, the Bosch Sky Kettle, but it has a cooler exterior and will make less noise in the mornings. At more than three times the cost of our best value kettle, the Breville Curve Kettle, you will be paying a premium price, but you will get a premium product in return. It’s a little heavy and bulky, but it’s a beautiful design which is bound to draw the eye. It delivered in almost every respect, and would suit those who care about appearance as much as the performance.