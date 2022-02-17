The Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor is a convenient machine that’s easy to use. Its bowl scraping feature saves you valuable time, while it's affordable price saves you money.

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor: Specs Dimensions: 7.5 x 9.5 x 13 inches

Weight: 6.9 pounds

Capacity: 10 cups

Controls: Dial

Modes: Pulse, low, high, off

Smart features: None

Output: 450 watts

Warranty: 1 year limited warranty

The Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor makes food preparation easy. From its extra-large feed chute to the bowl scraper, it quickly mixes, purees, chops, and more. Its $55 price point makes it a practical choice for many home cooks, while its compact design gives it appeal to those working with limited space.

It’s quite a loud operator, as you will see in our Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor review. But, its performance and value for money easily make it one of the best food processors .

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor: Price and availability

The Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor is available from Target and Walmart for $57. This affordable price point is a major perk for your wallet. This machine is backed by a one-year limited warranty and is available in stainless steel.

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor review: Design

The Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor has a compact design that easily fits into a cupboard. It measures 7.5 x 9.5 x 13 inches, so it takes up minimal counter space and can even fit on the surfaces beneath overhanging cupboards. It weighs just 6.9 pounds, so it’s very easy to lift and store as needed.

This machine is equipped with four suction cup feet which provide a decent hold against the counter. Wetting the feet and then securing the machine created a stronger hold, though it did still rock while mixing cookie dough, so it’s not the most stable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The unit features a stainless steel finish, but most of it is made of plastic. This creates a lower-end aesthetic, but that may not be of concern if you plan to store the food processor in a cupboard.

This is the only food processor we tested that had a dial adjustment. It does feature low and high speeds, plus a pulse option, and the dial is easy to use if your hands are dry. We found it more difficult to operate with wet hands.

One key design element is the bowl scraper. Designed to scrape the ingredients down from the bowl’s sides, this accessory can help to save you time. Aside from the bowl scraper, this machine comes with limited, standard accessories. It includes a reversible slicing and shredding disc, but lacks a dough blade or any discs that give you variable thickness slicing options.

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor review: Performance

This food processor features a 450-watt motor, but it reached 93.9 dBA, making it one of the loudest machines we tested. Although loud, the food processor handled all of our tests easily. It chopped an onion in just three seconds and produced a consistent chop.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The slicing disc is easy to install, and with it the machine sliced a potato in three seconds, and a carrot in four seconds. Both tests resulted in consistent slices. Though the machine offers a large feed chute, we had to cut the potato in half to get it to fit.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The chute was just large enough to accommodate a ⅓-pound block of cheese. The machine grated it in just five seconds, making it one of the fastest machines we’ve tested. The cheese was grated consistently.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This food processor also easily pureed hummus, though it did splatter all over the lid in the process. The resulting puree was fine and consistent. We used the bowl scraper when preparing the hummus, and it did clean the sides of the bowl, but the scraper stops approximately one inch short of the bowl’s base. It really needs to extend down into the bowl’s base to be most effective.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This machine proved to be surprisingly powerful when mixing cookie dough. It easily blended all of the ingredients, and the motor wasn’t strained at all after adding flour.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The scraper again helped to remove ingredients from the upper portions of the bowl, but scraping was really needed in the base. We removed the scraper and used a spatula to finish the dough.

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor review: Ease of use and cleaning

This food processor is relatively easy to use. Its chute features directions to help you find the right alignment, and while it takes some strength to lock the bowl and lid into place, it’s a simple and pretty intuitive process.

The blade and discs easily fit on the motor shaft. We did need to reference the directions to determine how to install the bowl scraper, but it’s a simple process. The latch on the top of the lid that turns the bowl scraper rotates easily. The scraper moved easily during each test.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Cleaning the machine has its ups and downs. The bowl, lid, and blades are dishwasher safe and easy to clean. However, the motor shaft is non-removable, and it needs to be cleaned while on the machine. Its numerous serrations make it challenging to get the shaft truly clean. The base does wipe clean easily.

Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor: Verdict

The Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor offers significant value for its low price point. Its motor easily handled all of our tests, and it does offer multiple power settings. The machine is moderately easy to clean, and its 10-cup capacity means you can tackle larger food prep jobs, but the bowl is still compact enough to thoroughly blend both cookie dough and smaller recipes, like hummus.

One of this machine’s key selling points is its bowl scraper, and that attachment’s convenience. Unfortunately, since the scraper doesn’t reach to the bottom of the bowl, its usefulness is limited. When preparing a recipe like cookie dough, you’ll still need to use a spatula to get the dough to thoroughly blend. However, the scraper can clean the sides in between those scrapings with the spatula. This is a minor flaw and, for the affordable price, there are plenty of other perks that make this machine worth buying. Just like our top pick, the Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup, the Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor features a powerful motor and easily passed all of our tests. However, it's a loud machine and has limited attachments, whereas the Magimix is quiet and comes with a wide selection of accessories, including two metal blades, a dough blade, two grating discs, two slicing discs, an egg whisk, and spatula, which fit easily into the compact storage box.

If you’re looking for a food processor that’s easier to clean, consider the GE 12 Cup Food Processor. The GE 12 Cup Food Processor’s bowl doesn’t have the middle support that most food processors have, so it’s very easy to clean, whereas the Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10 Cup Food Processor’s blade proved difficult to disassemble and clean. The GE model performed well in most of our tests and is a good choice for larger preparation jobs.