This $30 gadget transformed my coffee routine

I do love a good-quality, barista style coffee to kick-start my day. From creamy cappuccinos and mochas to luscious lattes, nothing beats the delicious taste of my favourite, coffee shop drinks.

But during the lockdown, I had to forsake my artisan coffee shop treats for my boring (and lacklustre) homemade coffees. Even with my trusted espresso machine, my lattes were simply not the same without that one essential component — the frothy top! If you’ve ever wondered why your takeaway coffee tastes so much better with the silky foam top, the secret is simply in the foam. Frothy milk creates a lighter texture, that keeps the coffee flavour as close to the original taste as possible.

While the thought of buying a milk frother never crossed my mind (another kitchen gadget?), I was keen to know if it could solve my coffee woes. If you lack space however, you might want to check out one of the best espresso machines that usually has a built-in frother.

But with budget in mind, I'd bought an electric milk frother, which was compact enough for my already cluttered countertop. You can grab the Bodum Electric Milk Frother for just $30 on Amazon.

After just one week of using the frother, I was impressed by the professional foam, finishing touches to my coffee drinks. What’s more, my milk frother can do so much more than just whip up some foam. It can make cold or hot frothed milk, warm up milk and whip up a delicious hot chocolate. Best of all, you can impress your guests with barista-style coffees at home.

In fact, my milk frother has totally changed my coffee-making routine forever, and I simply can’t live without it. So if you’re a specialty coffee fan, here’s why you should invest in a milk frother to upgrade your coffee drinking experience.

Here's why I love my milk frother

Milk in frother (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. They give boring homemade coffee an instant upgrade

There’s something about the foam that makes coffee taste so much better. A milk frother ensures the froth floats on top of the coffee (rather than mixing into it), so every sip begins with that warm cushion of foam before you get to the delicious coffee brew. What’s more, you can use your milk frother for just about every coffee drink imaginable, including cappuccino, mocha, latte, dalgona coffee and flat white to iced coffee. I’ve managed to make all of these, and they look just as good (and tasty) as those bought from my local coffee shop.

2. You can use it for hot or cold foam and even heat milk

Not only is a milk frother great for artisan coffees, but it can create foamy milkshakes with the cold froth setting. You can also heat up milk in less time, if you ever fancy milk and cookie snacks. In any case, this comes in handy when you have small children who prefer warm milk at bedtime. Typically, a milk frother will come with a frothing disk to create foamed milk, while the mixing/heating disk is used for hot milk with no foam or a smooth hot chocolate. Simply swap over the discs when necessary, and store them magnetically under the base after use. What's more, if you have an aversion to dairy, I found the frother works just as well with alternative milks such as almond, soy and oat milk.

Frothed milk in the frother (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. They make a mean hot chocolate

If you’re more of a fan of hot chocolate rather than cappuccino, an electric milk frother can make the best-tasting chocolate. Simply add your chocolate flakes or powder directly to the milk jug, and let it mix up a smooth and fluffy beverage. If you want to know how to make hot chocolate and never drink pre-mixed again , follow our top tips.

4. They are super easy to use

The best thing about an electric milk frother is that it works completely hands-free, and pretty much does all the hard work (unlike handheld frothers). You simply add your milk, press the button, and wait for your perfectly frothed milk at exactly the right temperature. While frothers usually stop automatically after two minutes, you can buy models where you can set your preferred temperature, time and foam density.

Pouring milk into coffee (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. You can save money

If you usually spend a small fortune at your local coffee-shop, a milk frother at home will definitely save you money. With practice, you can learn to replicate your favorite drinks at home, and you won't have to wait in line until it’s ready.

Latte in cup (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One small caveat is that excessive use may cause the frothing attachment to stop rotating. This was the case for me when mine suddenly stopped working mid-way through making my morning latte. Devastated at the prospect of throwing out my beloved milk frother, I found an online forum with useful suggestions. One hack to this common problem was to use a magnet to demagnetize the attachments so they will perfectly align. I tried this out and it worked, so happy days!

So if you enjoy creamy froth at the top of your coffees, a milk frother may transform your coffee-making game. In the meantime, I’ll be looking for new recipes to try to improve my milk-frothing skills.