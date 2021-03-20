WWE Fastlane 2021 live stream: Match card, start time, how to watch on Peacock

WWE Fastlane start time The WWE Fastlane main card is at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 21.

The Fastlane kickoff show starts at 6 p.m. ET, and no matches have been announced.

The WWE Fastlane live streams are about to get a green light as the road to WrestleMania 37 continues to roll on. The evening has a huge matchup at the top of the card and a lot of space for makeshift surprises, so we're already set to expect the unexpected.

And we're kinda happy that this show has a short card, as one match has already been removed. That's Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon, which felt silly since we first figured out it was in the makings. Then, this past week, Shane covered Braun in green slime like it was the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. This match listing was removed from WWE.com on Wednesday (March 17).

As for Bryan vs Reigns, we're just excited to see this match for the first time in six years. Yes, according to Cagematch, the last time these two had a one-on-one was Fastlane 2015. In the years since, both have had to step away from active competition, so this is something of a treat. That said, since we all expect Reigns to retain and continue his run as The Head of The Table/Tribal Chief, it will take a lot of theatrics to get folks to believe Bryan has a chance.

Big E's Intercontinental Championship defense against the newly-heel Apollo Crews also has our eye. While E's run is still in its infancy, Crews has lost too many times as of late, and needs a big win to make his new turn mean something.

Then, you've got a match between Drew McIntrye and Sheamus — which should be a fun brawl, but it has no stakes. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships doesn't seem to matter at all, except for building animosity for the latter team's WrestleMania match.

And that just leave the curious case of Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss. The latter challenged the former to meet her at the PPV, but we doubt WWE will actually have an intergender wrestling match, especially on its first night on Peacock.

Here's everything you need to watch the WWE Fastlane 2021 live streams:

How to watch Fastlane 2021 online with a VPN

While Peacock and the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re away from home and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Fastlane on Peacock and the WWE Network

There are two ways to watch Fastlane live streams, and that can be confusing. Existing WWE Network subscribers in the U.S. can watch it there, and this is the first WWE PPV available on Peacock. If you haven't signed up yet, now is the time to do so and save big.

Right now, until WrestleMania 37, Peacock costs $2.50 per month for the first four months. That's a total of $10 for four months, about as much as WWE Network subscribers are paying per month right now. International subscribers will still be paying the full price.

This is the last month of the WWE Network in America, though, so with that great rate for Peacock (it's $5 per month after that), you'd be a fool to sign up for the Network now. The WWE Network will still be the main way to watch live WWE shows internationally going forward.

Fastlane 2021 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship

for the Intercontinental Championship Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus : No Holds Barred

: No Holds Barred Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss (prediction: No Contest)