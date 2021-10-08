White Sox vs Astros live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 2 online

The White Sox vs Astros live stream has Houston looking to built off their commanding 6-1 game one victory as Chicago is left looking for answers they hope to find in this MLB live stream.

White Sox vs Astros time, tv channel The White Sox vs Astros game is today (Oct. 8).

• Time — 2:07 p.m. ET / 11:07 a.m. PT / 7:07 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on MBLN via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere

Lance McCullers was dominant over his 6.2 innings against the White Sox in game one, allowing just four hits and issuing no walks. McCullers allowed just one hit threw six innings, before the Sox started to get to him in the seventh, when the Astros went to the bullpen.

At the plate, Houston got on the board with an RBI single from Jake Meyers in the second inning, then scored two in the third and tacked on another two runs on a single by Michael Brantley in the fourth. Yordan Alvarez capped off Houston’s scoring with a moonshot of a solo homer to right center in the sixth. Chicago’s lone run came on a Jose Abreu RBI single in the eighth. Abreu went 2-for-4 on the day after dealing with flu-like symptoms earlier in the week.

The White Sox send Lucas Giolito to the hill for game two, the Astros counter with the lefty Framber Valdez. Giolito went 11-9 on the season with a 3.53 ERA. Back on July 17th, he pitched a complete game against the Stros’ allowing just one run on three hits. Valdez is coming off a 11-6 season with a 3.14 ERA. Two of his starts came against Chicago this season. He went 1-1 while allowing seven runs on 13 hits over 13.1 innings of work.

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against White Sox. The over/under is 8 runs.

How to watch White Sox vs Astros live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the White Sox vs Astros live stream, you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

White Sox vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, White Sox vs Astros is going to be broadcast on MLB Network, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

In the U.S., the White Sox vs Astros game is today (Oct. 8) at 2:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.

White Sox vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch White Sox vs Astros live stream across the pond beginning at 7:07 p.m. local BST Friday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for MLB Networks coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games.

White Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans are out of luck for this broadcast as TSN nor SportsNet are carrying this White Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada.