White Sox vs Astros live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 1 online

The White Sox vs Astros live stream has Houston’s very diverse offense taking on a Chicago team that is looking for their first deep playoff run in 16 years. This showdown between the best of the A.L. Central and the best of the A.L. West gets underway with this MLB live stream.

The White Sox vs Astros time, tv channel The The White Sox vs Astros game is Thursday (Oct. 7)

• Time — 4:07 p.m. ET / 1:07 p.m. PT / 9:07 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

For years now the Astros (95-67) have been able to put together an offense that features a lot of depth. You never know who is going to be the guy who steps up. Houston has four players with 25 or more homers and eight players who finished with 10-or-more homers. They also have nine players who finished the season batting .270 or better. Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley probably their most consistent leaders as they were the only Astros to finish the season with a batting average north of .300 and an on-base percentage above .360. If they need power, they rely on the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker who each hit over 30-homers this season.

The White Sox (93-69) bats are led by Jose Abreu who hit 30 home runs and drove in 117 RBIs, both team highs. However, Abreu's availability is in question after the slugger experienced flu-like symptoms. Several tests have come back negative for COVID-19 and the White Sox' twitter account described Abreu's health as "improving." He is currently considered a game time decision. If he can't go, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada will have to step up. Anderson led the team with a .309 batting average and recorded a hit in 13 of his last 14 games. Moncada led the team with a .375 on-base percentage.

Lance McCullers Jr. will look to stop the White Sox offense as he gets the start for Houston. The 28-year-old went 13-6 on the season with a 3.16 ERA including two starts against Chicago. McCullers went 2-0 in those starts and allowed just three earned runs over 13 innings of work. The White Sox are holding off on announcing their game one starter.

When you look at this series, you have to admire the mangers. Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa were teammates on the 1971 Braves with guys like Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro, so to put it kindly they have been around a while. La Russa, now 77-years-old is in his first season with this version of the White Sox. He did manage the team in the previous century, from 1979-1986. As for the 72-year-old, Baker, Houston marks his fifth team and like La Russa, he’s taken every franchise he’s managed to the playoffs.

How to watch White Sox vs Astros live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

White Sox vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, White Sox vs Astros is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

White Sox vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch White Sox vs Astros live across the pond at 9:07 p.m. local BST Thursday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

White Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch White Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada on SportsNet.