Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT — latest stock updates

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has just been released bringing in a $479 graphics card to take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

But with a severe graphics card shortage going on at the moment you might have a problem finding AMD's brand-new graphics card. But we've collated a suite of retailers who have the graphics card listed.

So check out the links below to help you find where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. And let us know if you're successful in getting AMD's new graphics card.

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: Retailers

Unsurprisingly, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has been listed by the regular cohort of U.S. and U.K. PC hardware retailers. Equally unsurprising is the graphics card is rather tricky to get hold of at the moment.

However, make sure you check out the retailer links below and sign up for stock alerts so you can keep on top of any restocks. And bookmark this page, as we'll endeavor to keep track of Radeon RX 6700 XT restocks and let you know the best deals as and when we see them.

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT in the U.S.

