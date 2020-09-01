Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 release date, price, specs and pre-orders

Nvidia just unleashed its full lineup of powerful RTX 30-series cards, including the flagship RTX 3080 built for smooth 4K gaming and the insanely massive $1,499 RTX 3090 for those lucky enough to have an 8K setup. But if you don't need all that extravagance, the RTX 3070 might be more your speed.

Starting at $499, the RTX 3070 promises significant performance gains over the last-generation Nvidia cards while carrying a fairly attainable price tag. Here's everything you need to know about the most affordable member of the Ampere family.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is currently slated to arrive in October, though we don't have an official date just yet. We'll be sure to update this post once a set release date is in place.

Nvidia RTX 3070 price and pre-orders

The Nvidia RTX 3070 starts at $499, making it a more affordable alternative to the $699 RTX 3080 — and a heck of a lot cheaper than the beastly $1,499 RTX 3090. To put that price in perspective, Nvidia says the 3070 is faster than the $1,200 RTX 2080 for a fraction of the cost.

Nvidia RTX 3070 specs

Nvidia RTX 3090 Nvidia RTX 3080 Nvidia RTX 3070 Starting Price $1,499 $699 $499 Nvidia CUDA Cores 10,496 8,704 5,888 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.70 1.71 1.73 Standard Memory Config 24GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit Maximum Resolution 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 Ports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x) HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x) HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

Packing 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a clock speed of 1.73GHz, the RTX 3070 is designed to deliver dependable performance for games running at 1440p and 4K.

For those upgrading, the RTX 3070 promises to be 60 percent faster than the RTX 2070, and will even outperform the pricier RTX 2080 Ti. You'll probably want to turn to the RTX 3080 if you want rock-solid 4K gaming at a steady 60 fps, but the RTX 3070 should prove to be more than enough for silky-smooth 1440p action.

Other key nitty-gritty specs include 20 shader-teraflops, 40 ray tracing teraflops and 163 tensor teraflops. All that means that the RTX 3070 will deliver even better ray tracing performance than the previous generation, and should help provide some of the most immersive PC gaming graphics you can get.