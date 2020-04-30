How to watch Upload online: Amazon Prime show release date and reviews

We're excited to watch Upload online, and that's not because of its very lackluster name. This Amazon Prime Video comedy show is anticipated because of its excellent pedigree, coming from Greg Daniels, whose credits include The Office, SNL, The Simpsons, Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill.

So, now that your expectations are set high, let's get into what exactly Upload is. Early promotional material and reviews suggests it's going to be a slightly darker The Good Place, with parts of Black Mirror's San Junipero episode.

The series takes place in 2033, where technology advances to the point where you can simply upload your consciousness into an afterlife of your choice. Oh, and that afterlife is a digital realm, like you're sending your mind to live on an Animal Crossing island of your choice.

upload release date Upload arrives on Amazon Prime on Friday, May 1.

The series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, a programmer who was working his butt off to sell a big project, only to meet a near-fatal end in a car accident. And because this show is on the satire end of the spectrum that car was -- you guessed it -- automated.

Nathan picks death, however, when his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) offers him the opportunity for his soul to move into Lakeview, the country club of afterlives. And therein lies the series, when Lakeview isn't the ideal world he wanted it to be.

How to watch Upload online in the US and the UK (and most other countries too)

This is even easier than uploading to Dropbox. Practically everyone has access to Amazon Prime Video, and can watch Upload online starting on May 1. Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which has a 30-day free trial. If you're traveling and Prime Video isn't available in your neck of the woods, we suggest you check out the above section on how to use a VPN to stream Upload.

Upload review roundup

The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg sees Upload as we do, comparing it to The Good Place throughout. But while he thinks it's "probably not as good as The Good Place," he admits "it's got plenty of laughs and ideas to make you think."

Over at Rolling Stone, Alan Sepinwall rated Upload with 3 out of 5 stars, with mixed notes. He comments "Once you get past the exposition-laden 45-minute premiere episode, the rest of it is a quick and mostly likable binge," and says "there are periodic moments of inspiration."

William Hughes at AV Club writes "The show’s biggest flaw is that it’s trying to be three series, of widely varying quality, all at once: An excellent and imaginative sci-fi satire, an adequately sweet romantic comedy, and a fairly flat myth-arc thriller. The latter isn’t enough to drag the show down entirely, but it definitely distracts from the pitch-black belly laughs that show it at its best."

Upload cast