These Best Buy stores will have RTX 3080 Ti stock on Thursday

Nvidia's new RTX 3080 Ti will hit shelves on June 3. If you're wondering where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti card, Best Buy has your answer. The mega retailer just announced 81 stores that will carry the RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition card this Thursday. Here's everything we know so far.

How to get your RTX 3080 Ti at Best Buy

On June 3, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition cards will be available in limited quantities at select Best Buy stores throughout the country. Locations include New York, NY; Seattle, WA; Orlando, FL; Huntsville, AL; and dozens of other cities. (You can see the full list here).

According to Best Buy, employees will start handing out tickets at these stores at 7:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, June 3. There will be one graphics card for every ticket handed out, so if you arrive early and get a ticket — you're good to go. The stores will open at 9 a.m. local time and each customer will be limited to one card only.

A few things to keep in mind: full vaccinated shoppers are no longer required to wear face masks inside Best Buy stores, except where otherwise mandated by local laws. That said, Best Buy will have masks and hand sanitizer at all stores should anyone need it.

If you miss out on this restock, there are other retailers that will offer Nvidia's new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti online.

