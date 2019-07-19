The Pixel 4 Is Getting This Long Overdue Upgrade

Google’s Pixel series of phones have been excellent devices. We love both the Pixel 3 and the cheaper Pixel 3a, but the place where they lag behind similarly priced competitors is memory.

Ever since the original Pixel in 2016, Google has used 4GB of RAM, which is half of what an average premium Android phone tends to use now. Fortunately, that might be about to change.

‘Reliable inside sources’ speaking to BGR claim that the hotly anticipated Pixel 4 will finally upgrade the RAM, but only slightly to a total of 6GB. That puts it on par with some budget flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10e , but it’s still not much when most of the flagship market uses 8GB, and 12GB RAM phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro are becoming more and more common.

In addition, the BGR source said that there will be a slight increase in the screen resolution. Both the normal Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are getting slightly taller, specifically 3040 x 1440 for the XL and 2280 x 1080 for the standard. For comparison, the Pixel 3 has a 2160 x 1080 screen, and the 3 XL has a 2960 x 1440 screen.

The source also mentioned a 128GB storage option, matching the previous top spec versions of older Pixels, although there was no statement about if this would be the only option or if there were would be larger capacity options, too.

To be fair, the clean software build of Android on Pixel phones can make them feel less bogged down. But a small RAM boost will still be welcome for heavy multitaskers.