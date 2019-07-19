Forget Prime Day: Walmart Deals Still Include Apple Watch, 4K TVs and More

Prime Day is a now distant memory, but Walmart is extending its Big Save event right through this weekend. The big-box retailer is still going strong with a lineup of fantastic deals you can shop right now.

The best part is that you don't need a $119/year Prime membership (or any type of membership) to take advantage of Walmart's discounts.

Plus, some of Walmart's best deals qualify for next-day shipping (there's a $35 purchase minimum), while others are eligible for a small discount if you opt to pick them up in-store. Here are the best Walmart deals you can still purchase now.

Walmart's best Prime Day deals:

iRobot Roomba 680: was $299 now $239.99 @ Walmart

The Roomba 680 is easy to use and strong enough to pick up large debris. You can schedule it to clean hard floors and carpet up to 7 cleaning times per week. For a limited time, it's $60 off.

Instant Pot DUO60: was $99.95 now $49.95 @ Walmart

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart

Bose SoundSport Headphones: was $99.95 now $39.00 @ Walmart

Xbox One X w/ PUBG: was $499 now just $339.99 @ Walmart

Vizio 55" D55x-G1 4K TV: was $478 now $319 @ Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart

Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1: was $99.95 now $49.99 @ Walmart

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $179 @ Walmart

Netgear CM500 Modem (Refurbished): Was $68.49 now $29.99 @ Walmart

Acer CB3-532 Chromebook: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

KitchenAid Stand Mixer: was $259 now just $199 @ Walmart

Otterbox Commuter Series for iPhone 8/iPhone 7: Was $40 now $20 @ Walmart

Haier 6,000 BTU AC: was $202 now just $159 @ Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UN43NU6900 TV: was $499 now $277.99 @ Walmart

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $799 now just $478 @ Walmart

