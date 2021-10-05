Sora from Kingdom Hearts is final Smash Bros. Ultimate character

After much anticipation and bated breaths, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise has been announced as the final DLC fighter to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He will be available beginning October 18.

The news of Sora’s inclusion comes from a video hosted by Super Smash Bros. series director Masahiro Sakurai, where he provided a look into the new character’s move set and showed off the accompanying stage, Hollow Bastion.

Unsurprisingly, Sora will use his Keyblade to attack his foes with ground combos, aerial moves, and side smashes. He can also cast spells like Firaga, Thundara, and Blizzaga for some devastating magical damage, while his Final Smash “Sealing the Keyhole” will send other fighters flying through the sky. Unfortunately, Sakurai wasn’t ready to show this big move off quite yet.

Hollow Bastion, meanwhile, brings the well-known Kingdom Hearts location to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The dynamic stage features the colossal tower in the background as players fight it out on a moving platform in the foreground. Near the end of the battle, the stage shifts to an area inspired by Dive to the Heart that will pay respect to the franchise with a collection of familiar faces.

Sora and Hollow Bastion are part of Challenger Pack 11, which is included in the $29.99 Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or can be purchased separately for $5.99. Upon downloading Challenger Pack 11, you also gain access to nine music tracks from Kingdom Hearts. Players who have save data on their console for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory can net one extra music track.

Sakurai also shared a surprise – Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 are all making their way to Nintendo Switch via cloud gaming. However, a release window for these titles was not revealed during the presentation.