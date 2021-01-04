Sony reportedly discontinuing PS4 consoles — what you need to know

If not being able to find a PS5 wasn’t bad enough, the past few months have also seen a shortage of PS4 consoles as well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get easier, since Sony is reportedly discontinuing multiple PS4 consoles.

According to Twitter user Cheesemeister, one Japanese retailer has posted a notice claiming that five PS4 models aren’t being restocked “due to the manufacturer ending production."

Sony’s PlayStation Direct has already suggested that it won’t be restocking the PS4 Pro , which makes this news another potential nail in the PS4’s coffin. If the base PS4 model is being discontinued worldwide, it means getting a PS4 is about to get even harder. This is during a time when it’s almost impossible to buy a PS5 for the usual MSRP.

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”・PS4 500GB Glacier White・PS4 1TB Jet Black・PS4 1TB Glacier White・PS4 2TB Jet Black・PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White pic.twitter.com/nub3lxcJGXJanuary 3, 2021

It’s worth noting that there’s no blanket “PS4 is not being restocked at all” in this message; just these five models. That said, almost every standard PS4 model is listed, and only the 500GB PS4 in black seems to be missing.

The PS4 has suffered this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic affected supply chains and made it difficult to pick up a new console. While one could argue that the launch of the PS5 makes it obsolete, getting a hold of one has been almost impossible. The PS4, particularly the 4K-ready PS4 Pro, would have made a perfect stop gap until PS5 demand settles down to reasonable levels.

After all, the PS3 wasn’t discontinued until mid-2017, almost four years after the launch of the PS4.

Unfortunately, console-makers don’t really see things this way. Microsoft discontinued the 4K Xbox One X in July, ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X — a console that’s also been nearly impossible to find. Sony hasn’t made an official announcement either way, but it certainly looks like it’s ready to scrap the PS4 and focus entirely on the next-gen console.

Now if only it could sort out the supply, gamers wouldn’t have to work so hard to find where to buy a PS5. Spoiler: there's supposed to be a big PS5 stock shipment coming later this week, so keep your eyes peeled.