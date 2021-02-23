Samsung just embarrassed Google with an extra year of Android security updates

Samsung just announced it would be improving one of the worst things about Android phones. The company has just confirmed future phones will be getting four years of Android security updates, instead of the usual three.

This new arrangement also retroactively applies to phones that launched since 2019, like the Galaxy S10 range, and that all Samsung mobile products would be included. Whether they’re Galaxy S, Z, A, Note, or Tab. Even the original Samsung Galaxy Fold gets a look in.

It’s an announcement that’s bound to put other Android phone makers to shame, especially Google. Despite Google owning and developing Android, Pixel phones only get three years of Android software and security updates. Most other companies offer three years of security updates and just two years of software maintenance.

Compare that to Apple, which controls its own hardware and software just like Google. Typically iPhone support runs for five to six years, and even now iOS updates are available on 2015’s iPhone 6S and the original iPhone SE. Both are likely to be completely discontinued around the launch of the iPhone 13 later this year. But it proves phone makers don’t have to abruptly cut people off after just three years.

Granted Samsung hasn’t said anything about Android software updates beyond two years. So keeping your old Galaxy device for longer may well cause you to miss out on whatever features newer versions of Android have to offer. But an extra year of Android security updates ensures you won’t be at risk when keeping hold of an older phone.

It also means other phone makers are more likely to follow Samsung’s example and start offering four years of security updates as well. Some of them may even start offering more to try and beat Samsung as its own game. Hopefully, Google is among them.

But for now, if you value keeping your phone secure, it sounds like your next phone should be a Samsung. Just make sure it’s one of the following devices: