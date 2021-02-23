Nubia Red Magic 6 has four huge upgrades to battle ROG Phone 5

Nubia has released a slew of new details about its upcoming Red Magic 6 gaming phone. A company executive took to Chinese social media network Weibo to post news of an official reveal on March 4.

The post, according to GSM Arena, came alongside an illustrated poster featuring a race car and four icons. The icons, in addition to information that's been disseminated online, indicate the "four fastest" features the Nubia Red Magic 6 will include. Looking at Nubia's track record with gaming phones, the Red Magic 6 should deliver in terms of performance and premium options.

We particularly enjoyed one of its previous offerings, the affordable Red Magic Mars , with a number of design decisions to keep the smartphone primed and ready for gaming. It also featured an LED RGB strip on the back as well as buttons that delivered haptic feedback. The Red Magic 6 seems to be aiming for some more impressive stats, however. Here’s what it allegedly has in store.

Nubia Red Magic 6 display refresh rate

According to GizmoChina , through a "reliable tipster," the Red Magic 6 will include a refresh rate of 144Hz. Most recently, the Asus ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone Strix topped out at 144Hz as well, so the Red Magic 6 won't be the "fastest" on the market, but it will certainly be another option to offer a high refresh rate.

Nubia Red Magic 6 fast touch response

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will reportedly feature a lightning-fast touch response rate of 480Hz. Devices like the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 only go up to 240Hz, so if these specs are correct, the Red Magic 6 will be unmatched in terms of what’s already available. Touch response is different from refresh rate in that it measures the time it takes for users to receive feedback from a device after making an input. The Red Magic 6 is meant as a mobile gaming platform, which means rapid input response is necessary.

Nubia Red Magic 6 fast battery charging

Nubia previously teased a hearty 4,500 mAh battery for its Red Magic 6 phone, with 120W Gallium Nitride fast-charging support. Only the Pro model will include this speedy charging option. The standard edition will include 66W fast charging instead.

Nubia Red Magic 6 cooling features

The last feature the Nubia Red Magic 6 could feature is an integrated cooling fan. This would help bolster high performance sessions for extended periods of time without the danger of overheating. The Red Magic Mars' featured dual liquid and air cooling options with a copper tube to direct heat away from the CPU and GPU. The back of the phone also featured multiple vents to help keep the unit cool. It’s unclear if the Red Magic 6 will include any other additional cooling systems.

Because of the vets, just like the Nubia Red Magic 5, it’s likely the phone will not be water resistant.

In addition to these four features, the Red Magic 6 could follow in its predecessors' footsteps and include a back LED strip or additional augments. And like the Red Magic 5, the phone will likely retail in the $650 range. ZTE hasn't confirmed anything yet beyond a March 4 reveal. After that, we'll have a better idea of what to expect from the new phone.