Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs just leaked — here's the biggest upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is looking good, although maybe not groundbreaking, according to some newly leaked specs for the phone.

The details you see in this table come from Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), who has previously leaked Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs. They fit in with other Z Flip 4 rumors we've seen, and paint a picture of another round of refinements to what's already one of the best foldable phones for those looking for something more compact.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3: Rumored specs

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (rumored) Galaxy Z Flip 3 Main display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Outer display 2.1-inch AMOLED 1.9-inch AMOLED Main cameras 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 10MP 10MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Software Android 12 with One UI Android 11 with One UI Battery 3,700 mAh 3,300 mAh Charging 25W wired, 10W wireless 25W wired, 10W wireless

The standout feature for foldable phones are the displays, and that's the case even with the compact Z Flip 4. It will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch FHD inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.1-inch outer display, according to Brar.

The inner display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 6.7 inches too, but its outer display is a smaller 1.9 inches. While that's not a huge increase between generations, offering more room for notifications and other widgets on the cover screen would be a good upgrade.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. We've seen alleged benchmarks for this phone and this chip before, and it looks like it could outperform even the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Brar also says the Z Flip 4 will have 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

For photos, the Z Flip 4 will supposedly feature two 12MP cameras for main and ultrawide shots, with another 10MP selfie camera embedded in the main display. That would mean no changes from the Z Flip 3, so let's hope Samsung's has made some solid computational photography upgrades to improve overall image quality.

Similarly, there seems to be no change in the charging department for the Z Flip 4 based on Brar's figures. 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging is exactly what the Z Flip 3 had.

The battery might be increased in size though, from 3,300 mAh in the Z Flip 3 to 3,700 mAh. The Z Flip 3 was lacking in battery endurance, so more capacity plus a more refined chipset may help the Z Flip 4's battery life better compete with non-foldable phones.

Unless we hear any leaks saying otherwise, we're going to assume the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will arrive this August, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In the meantime, check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks, and stay tuned for our full reviews of both phones once they launch.