Samsung Galaxy S21 is gunning for iPhone 12 — what we know

Everything we’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy S21 suggests it’ll be launching earlier than normal, and word is Samsung is gearing up for a January launch instead of the typical late-February window.

There’s been a lot of speculation about why Samsung is moving up its launch plans, but the latest report claims it’s all because of Apple and the iPhone 12.

While Samsung has adopted a more flexible release schedule to account for poor sales in the past, this time the focus is on Apple rather than the performance of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range. The gist of it is that Samsung wants to try and steal Apple’s thunder, and cut short the hype surrounding the iPhone 12 range.

According to Korean media site Maekyung , which claims Samsung saw a unique opportunity in the late launch of the iPhone 12. Because the iPhone 12 didn’t launch until October, almost a month later than normal, and two phones are still unreleased, Samsung sees it as a chance to steal Apple’s spotlight.

Past reports also claim Samsung is attempting to fill the void left by Huawei, which is unable to offer users access to Google Play services, and critically the apps on the Play Store.

It’s a big risk on Samsung’s part, especially since the rumours we’ve heard about the Galaxy S21 range don’t suggest we’ll be getting very many updates this time around. The S21 Ultra is the one getting the most attention right now, and everything we’ve heard says it’ll have similar camera specs to the S20 Ultra (108MP main lens and 40MP front camera) and will come in a slightly smaller 6.8-inch display.

Launching a lackluster phone early wouldn’t do well for Samsung, but then again such a gamble could pay off. Assuming, of course, that the Galaxy S21 has enough to pull some attention away from the iPhone 12. But considering how popular the iPhone 12 has proven to be so far, that won’t be an easy task.

Here's just hoping Samsung has a killer feature waiting on the side-lines, something that would make the Galaxy S21 more than worth buying.