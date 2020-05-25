Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus leak reveals camera bump — and it's out of control

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus has all the makings of being one of the best phones of the year. We’re talking a huge 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a killer 108MP camera and an even bigger battery. Plus, S Pen improvements are on the way.

And now we have what could be our first look at the final design of the Note 20 Plus. The good news is that these renders, provided by OnLeaks (working with Pigtou) present a design that looks very sleek. The bad news is that the camera bump looks pretty hideous.

As reported by Android Authority, the Note 20 Plus should be quite slim, measuring just 7.6 mm thick. That’s even thinner than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ 7.9 mm body. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a chunky 8.8 mm thick and the Galaxy S20 Plus is 7.8 mm.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Pigtou)

However, when you add in the protruding camera bump for the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, the thickness balloons to 10.7mm. That is a lot of extra girth for a camera. We're also not a fan of how the main three lenses are outlined; it reminds us of brass knuckles.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Pigtou)

At least this camera is supposed to be powerful. In addition to a 108MP sensor, you can expect a dedicated auto focus sensor. This would solve one of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s main issues and hopefully enable sharper shots of moving subjects than competing camera phones.

In addition, the renders show what should be a periscope lens on the camera. This will reportedly give the Note 20 Plus a 3x optical zoom. The phone will reportedly not feature the S20 Ultra’s 120x Space Zoom, but the Note 20 will likely offer the same 30x digital zoom as the Galaxy S20 Plus.

As far as the rest of the design goes, the front of the Note 20 Plus is almost all screen, and the display looks almost completely flat — which is good. The Note 20 Plus renders also show the S Pen positioned on the bottom left side of the phone, which would be a shift from the right side on the Note 10 Plus.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus looks gorgeous, but the vertically aligned camera looks like an eyesore. Do you agree? Tell us what you think in the comments below.