Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream: Watch La Liga's title race unfold

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla start time and channels Real Madrid vs. Sevilla gets underway on Sunday (May 9) at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. US viewers can watch the match on BeIn, while UK viewers can tune into LaLigaTV.

After a disappointing exit from the Champions League, Real Madrid has a chance to enter a new week on the upswing. Beat Sevilla in their clash Sunday (May 9), and Los Merengues vault into a tie on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. Atletico leads Real Madrid by three points in the table after a 0-0 draw with second place Barcelona on Saturday.

Sevilla has plenty at stake, too, as Los Nervionenses must beat Real Madrid to stay in the title race. A win would also solidify Sevilla's chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League. All in all, it's a wild weekend of La Liga live streams.

Get the best streaming devices

Best cheap TV deals: Find a good TV at a great price

So you'll definitely want to watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla, now that the Atletico-Barcelona draw has opened the door for a four-way title race. Here's where you can find a Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream.

How to use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

The Real Madrid vs. Sevilla match may be hard to track down depending on where you live, but a virtual private network, or VPN, can broaden your options. Using a VPN, you can change the location of where you're surfing the web, which lets you find live streams that might not otherwise be available in your region.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live streams in the U.S.

You'll find the Real Madrid vs. Sevilla match airing on BeIn in the U.S. That cable channel isn't always included in basic cable packages, so if you don't get BeIn, you may have to turn to a streaming service to help you out. (Cord cutters who've given up cable will also have to do this.)

Fortunately, you've got a couple options, and one of them is relatively inexpensive. Sling includes BeIn in its World Sports package, which only costs $10 a month. If you're looking for a more extensive collection of channels from your streaming service, turn to Fubo.TV, which also features BeIn alongside more than 100 other channels; Fubo.TV costs $65/month.

Sling.TV: Get the World Sports package for $10/month on Sling and you get six channels. If you want more, you can always package Sling Orange or Sling Blue ($35/month each) with an $11/month Sports Extra package.View Deal

Fubo.TV: In addition to more than 100 channels, Fubo.TV features a cloud DVR for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live streams in the UK

With a kickoff at 8 p.m. BST, Real Madrid vs. Sevilla airs on LaLigaTV. That's a Premier Sports channel that you can include with your Sky or Virgin Media subscription. It costs £10.99 to £12.99 per month depending on your TV provider. A streaming-only option featuring just LaLigaTV costs £6.99 per month.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live streams in Canada

Canadians are in the same boat as viewers in the U.S. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla airs on BeIn in Canada.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free Germany: DAZN

DAZN Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean Spain: Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar+, Mitele Plus

To see more Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream options, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.