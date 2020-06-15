Premier League 19-20 live streams return! How to watch every game online

PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE: RESTART DATE Premier League 2019-20 games resume play on June 17, with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United at 1 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. local BST time) and Man City vs Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. Eastern (8:15 p.m. local BST time)

Yes, the Premier League live streams are back! Empty arena footie may be weird, but some sports is better than none at this rate, by a wide, wide margin.

That means those of us in the U.S. get to indulge in daytime Premier League games, with all eyes on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad looking to get the title for the first time in 30 years (which is how long it feels like since the NBA shut down).

The best streaming devices in 2020

Everything to know about the Stimulus check

So, whether or not you're still shaking your head at the sight of watching Premier League games with VAR, the strength of Leicester City or the efforts of Frank Lampard's Chelsea crew, we've got all the details you need for catching each and every Premier League live stream.

Here's how to watch Premier League 2019-20 season fixtures, including help getting your live stream if you're far from home.

2019-2020 Premier League live stream start times

The big news about this season of Premier League action is that we'll be treated to games on a daily basis. And most days will have multiple games, with up to 4 per day. Yes, while it feels like forever ago that the 2019-2020 Premier League season began with Liverpool blasting Norwich 4-1, we're back.

Here's the list of when to expect games. The times are all in Eastern, so subtract 3 hours for the west coast starts or add 5 hours for UK start times. Of course, day 1's action is timed a little differently, so take that into consideration

Sundays: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m.

7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Mondays: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Tuesdays: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

1 p.m., 3 p.m. Wednesday: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

1 p.m., 3 p.m. Thursdays: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

1 p.m., 3 p.m. Fridays: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Saturdays: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m.

Typically, matches would mostly take place on Saturday and Sunday, but there's this whole matter of making up for lost time. Fun, right? We do not envy the players, at all. All 92 of the remaining fixtures will be played, and we just hope they're properly hydrated.

Here's how to watch Premier League live streams from around the world:

How can I use a VPN to watch the 2019-2020 Premier League?

What if, you're asking yourself, you're away from home during (or through to the end) of the August 9 finale of the Premier League season? Well, travel and an inability to fly home don't need to stop you, as you can always turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch Premier League live in the US?

NBC holds the U.S. rights for Premier League, but Americans will get some changes to the ways to watch Premier League games this half of the season. While some games will still be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), others will be on Peacock and there's also Premier League Pass ($9.99) to contend with.

Looking at NBC's schedule, you can see that the majority of the games are on NBCSN. Rare games will be shown on the NBC broadcast network, NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass or Peacock.

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes NBC.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well. Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC.View Deal

Sling TV : Some good news NBCSN (and NBC in select markets) are a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

How can I watch Premier League live in the UK?

In the UK, Sky Sports and BT Sport used to split control of the action, pushing people to pay for access. This year, as has proven the case every day, is different.

Sky, BT, and Amazon Prime will share the games this season, and 25 out of the 64 games going to Sky will be on the free Sky Pick channel. The BBC will have four fixtures, while we're waiting for Amazon's details. BT is expected to keep its games behind the paywall.

How can I watch Premier League live in Canada?

Canadians have it best, it seems, as all they need to do is get in DaZone, as they're only watching Premier League live streams on DAZN this summer. Yes, sports streamers DAZN have taken all of the rest of this season's rights in Canada from SPortsNet and TSN.

This is so good because new members get a 1-month free trial of DAZN from its 1-month free trial which will get you through more than half of this half of the season. It gosts $20 thereafter. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.