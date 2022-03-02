Polestar O2 concept EV lets you fly a drone while you drive — yes, really

Polestar is fast making a name for itself as one of the more interesting companies making electric vehicles, but it's outdone itself this time. The Polestar O2 is the company's latest concept, showcasing what a car could be if it was determined to, well, be weird and wonderful at the same time.

The result is a car that comes with its own autonomous drone. And it's a hard-top convertible. And it's the first truly zero-emission EV . That would make it the first electric car to be truly environmentally friendly from start to finish — rather than just ditching the exhaust pollution mid-drive.

Hold on, you never got beyond the drone part, did you? OK, let’s talk about the less insane stuff first. Then we’ll get to the good stuff.

The Polestar O2 comes with a retractable hardtop that will give people the convertible experience with no engine noise muddying the experience. And yes, Polestar says the concept is "lively, light and full of confidence." The O2 will also have a cabin full of materials that are designed to be easily recycled, with labelling making that process easier come scrapping time.

(Image credit: Polestar)

But really, it's all about that drone, isn't it? That drone is itself a concept built by Hoco Flow and it's actually part of the Polestar O2's rear seats. Did we mention it has four seats? No, because nobody cares. Back to the drone!

Polestar isn't saying whether its drone will be able to take off when you're driving at speed, though it’s pretty likely that a speed limit will be in play. But once the drone is in the air it's meant to be good for up to 56 mph.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Drivers — or fliers? — will be able to choose from two different flight patterns and their drone will follow the car to capture the kind of cinematic footage only a YouTuber could love. It's all very sci-fi, and you'll even see what the drone sees via the 15-inch in-car display. Because of course you will.

The drone will return to the car when you're done, too, which means you can avoid the fuss of having to retrieve it.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Now might be a good time to temper expectations. As amazing as this sounds, it isn't going to be something you can buy. The Polestar O2 is a concept, after all. And while some concept ideas eventually turn into real products and features, this doesn't seem likely to be one of them. Nevertheless, this is a very cool concept.