PlayStation Wrap-Up reveals how much PS5 and PS4 you played last year — how to get yours

In the same vein as Spotify Wrapped, PlayStation Wrap-Up has returned for another year. This official web app reviews a user's last twelve months of gaming on PS5 and PS4. All it requires is a PSN sign-in via this link, to get your accumulated results.

With PlayStation Wrap-Up, users can see exactly how many hours were spent gaming on PlayStation platforms in 2021. The web app offers more than just a raw total as well, users also get access to a deeper statical breakdown.

You can see how your gaming hours were split between PS4 and PS5 games, as well as what percentage of time you spent playing online versus playing offline.

A more depressing statistic shows how many days were spent gaming in 2021. Gamers will also be treated to a list of the top five most played games over the last twelve months. For me, personally, my top games list were comprised of FIFA 22, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Falls Guys and Chivalry 2.

For avid Trophy hunters, plunderers will enjoy the section that reveals how many Trophies were earned in 2021, as well as the breakdown of the percentage of each trophy rarity earned over the last 12 months. For example, my personal stats show that I collected 781 trophies, including three platinums in 2021. Not a bad haul.

Once you’ve combed through your own PlayStation Wrap-Up, you'll receive a small reward for partaking in the form of a set of exclusive PSN avatars that showcase some of 2021’s best games including Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and Returnal. Plus, you also get access to a shareable link if you want to showcase your wrap-up results to the world.

PlayStation Wrap-Up is always a fun way of looking back at the previous year in gaming and is the perfect way to fill five or so minutes of your afternoon.