Spotify Wrapped 2021 — how to find it, new features and more

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here, and we are excited to see the top songs, artists and podcasts we listened to this year.

Spotify Wrapped gives the music streaming service's users a personalized year-end recap of their listening habits, as well as a look at the trends across the world. For 2021, Spotify has added a new features, such as an in-app game and a special "aura reader" to visualize your music moods.

Here's a guide on Spotify Wrapped 2021 and how to access yours.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2021

To find Spotify Wrapped 2021, simply open the Spotify app. The iOS and Android versions of the app should have special icons, which you can click on to access the experience.

If you don't see Spotify Wrapped 2021, you can get there pretty easily.

1. Open spotify.com/wrapped on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap "Listen to 2021 highlights here." if it doesn't automatically open the app.

That will open the app and take you straight to the Spotify Wrapped hub.

If you don't have the app, you will see a prompt to download Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: The Movie

(Image credit: Spotify)

A new feature for this year, Spotify Wrapped 2021: The Movie lets you pretend like you're the hero of a film, the soundtrack of which is filled with the songs from your personalized list.

Songs are selected for key moments of the movie, such as the opening credits, a fight scene, an intense montage, a face-off with a rival dance crew, and others.

Spotify Wrapped Audio Aura

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify also rolled out another new feature for Wrapped 2021. Audio Aura is genreless, high-color visualization of your top two music moods of the year. Spotify worked with aura reader and host of the Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela podcast, Mystic Michaela, to create the experience.

Spotify Wrapped Blend

Building off the Blend feature from last year, the Wrapped Blend playlist compares your 2021 music trends with your friends' lists. You can stream the results and, naturally, share them on social media.

Spotify Wrapped Two Truths and a Lie

(Image credit: Spotify)

This new in-app feature is based on the popular game Two Truths and a Lie. It will show you three cards with statements about your listening habits and you have to guess which one is not true. You can also share the cards on social media and get your friends to guess.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 top artists, songs and podcasts

Here are the global and U.S. results of Spotify Wrapped 2021:

Global most streamed artists

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

BTS

Drake

Justin Bieber

US most streamed artists

Drake

Taylor Swift

Juice WRLD

Kanye West

Bad Bunny

Global most streamed songs

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

Levitating (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

US most streamed songs

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Levitating (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

Global most streamed albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Justice, Justin Bieber

=, Ed Sheeran

Planet Her, Doja Cat

US most streamed albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Justice, Justin Bieber

Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

Global most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

US most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience

Crime Junkie

Call Her Daddy

The Daily

NPR News Now

