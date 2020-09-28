Pixel 5 price just leaked — from Google itself

Google Japan’s Twitter account accidentally posted a tweet of the Google Pixel 5, revealing the phone’s design and its price mere days before its official reveal.

The tweet was hastily deleted, but 9to5Google spotted it and captured the image of the Pixel 5 before it was scrubbed from Twitter. And that image confirms the Pixel 5 design we've seen in previous leaks.

Much like a lot of other leaks have revealed, this accidental post shows how the Pixel 5 will use a punch-hole selfie camera to deliver a near bezel-less display. There are still noticeable bezels around the phone’s display, thought to measure in at around six inches, unlike the slick curved display edges found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

This gives the Pixel 5 the same utilitarian design as the Pixel 4a. And it also has the same unfussy design DNA of previous Pixel phones, with it expected to have a simple rear design with a dual or triple rear camera array.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

All this plays into the idea that the Pixel 5 will be less of a flagship phone than it once was, as it’ll use a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip, as opposed to a high-end Snapdragon 8-series chip found in previous Pixel phones. By using such a chip, the Pixel 5 should be able to keep its price below the flagship range of $800 to some $1,200.

And Google Japan happened to post the Pixel 5’s price in Japan, revealing it will cost ¥74,800. That translates to $700, which is notably less than the Pixel 4’s $799 launch price.

However, this price conversion doesn't take into account national differences in pricing and any taxes, so we advise you to take that with a pinch of salt. But the Pixel 5 is expected to be cheaper than its predecessor, and this accidental tweet appears to confirm that rumor. This price is also in line with previous U.S.-based leaks, as tipster Jon Prosser previously claimed that the new phone will cost $699.

In short, the Pixel 5 is shaping up to be a pure Android phone that eschews some of the more superfluous features of previous Pixel phones, notably the Pixel 4’s Soli radar chip that gave it a large top bezel.

We are still expecting to see a few clever software features in the Pixel 5 when it gets revealed on September 30 alongside new Nest and Chromecast devices. But with the OnePlus 8T, Galaxy S20 FE and iPhone 12 all launching within the next month or so, Google has its work cut out to stand out among the big fall flagships.