Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release: When we think it arrives

American fans are forced to wait again, currently wondering when Peaky Blinders season 6 comes to Netflix. The BBC, as usual, is getting the first run of the period crime drama starring Cillian Murphy as the tortured Tommy Shelby, who opened the new season holding a gun to his own head. More details about what happened next are in our Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 preview.

But, of course, Americans won't be waiting forever. Though to be frank, many are likely jumping the line by watching the series with a VPN service to cut through geo-location restrictions (Tom's Guide's best VPN pick is Express VPN)

All of the American audiences that don't know that trick, or don't want to spend the time learning how VPNs work, though, are waiting for Netflix to get season 6 of Peaky Blinders. So, it's a good time to look at the previous history of Netflix's Peaky Blinders release dates to figure it all out.

When is Peaky Blinders season 6's Netflix date?

Based on the show's history (see below), we think Peaky Blinders season 6 is most likely to arrive on one of three dates. April 8th and 15th are the most likely, as Netflix has a tendency to put big shows up on Fridays, so they can be binged the following weekend. 

Those dates are based on season 5's Netflix release, which is the most likely to have set a precedent. The other possible date is April 4, the day after Peaky Blinders concludes in the U.K., as that's how season 4 came out.

Peaky Blinders Netflix release date history

Netflix hasn't announced when Peaky Blinders season 6 is coming to the service, but we can get an idea of when it could happen by looking at recent history. For seasons 5 and 4, Netflix got the latest series (what they call TV seasons in the UK) in the relatively immediate aftermath of the current season. 

Season 5 took 12 days, ending on Sept. 22 and arriving on Oct. 4, while season 4 arrived on Dec. 17, the day after the show finished airing. 

Peaky Blinders seasonFinale dateNetflix premiere date
Season 6April 3, 2022 (scheduled)TBA
Season 5Sept. 22, 2019Oct. 4, 2019
Season 4Dec. 20, 2017Dec. 21, 2017
Season 3June 9, 2016May 31, 2016
Season 2Nov. 6, 2014Nov. 14, 2014
Season 2Oct. 17, 2013Sept. 30, 2014

Season 3 debuted on Netflix before it finished in the U.K., something that doesn't feel like it will happen this time, and seasons 1 and 2 seem a little irrelevant to pattern-tracking because of how they arrived in short tandem.

