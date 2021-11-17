Patriots vs Falcons live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The The Patriots vs Falcons live stream puts the Pats in position to take their fifth straight win, while Atlanta is trying to bounce back from a rough outing in Dallas! Jones takes on Ryan in this NFL live stream.

Patriots vs Falcons channel, start time The Patriots vs Falcons live stream is Thursday (Nov. 18).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Betting odds — Patriots -6, Over/Under 47

The Patriots (6-4) are rolling now and a big part of their success has been rookie quarterback Mac Jones. For the most part this season the 15th overall pick in April's draft hasn't posted huge numbers, but has simply been efficient. His 7.6 yards per attempt over the Pats' four-game winning streak would rank him in the top 10 in the NFL this season. He's also thrown six touchdown passes over the last four games to just one interception. In last week's 45-7 win over the Browns, Jones threw for a season high three touchdowns.

The Falcons (4-5) have struggled with consistency this season as they have managed back-to-back wins just once this season. Atlanta managed to hold on to a win over the Saints in week nine, before heading to Dallas last week where they were blown out 43-3.

Statically speaking Matt Ryan enters this prime time matchup looking to bounce back from the worst game of his career. The 14-year vet posted a passer rating of just 21.4 against the Cowboys, lowest in his career. Things won't get any easier for the Falcons' offense in this one as they face a New England defense that has forced the fifth most turnovers this season (17), while holding opponents to the second fewest point per game (17.7).

Patriots vs Falcons live stream from anywhere on Earth

ExpressVPN

Patriots vs Falcons live streams in the US

In the US, Patriots vs Falcons is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Nov. 18). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV

Sling TV

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Patriots vs Falcons game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Patriots vs Falcons live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Patriots vs Falcons live stream for free

If you just want to watch Patriots vs Falcons on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Ravens vs Dolphins game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Patriots vs Falcons live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Patriots vs Falcons live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Falcons live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Falcons live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Patriots vs Falcons fantasy picks and odds

Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off one his best games of the season where he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He may be the hot hand to ride. The Falcons defense did hold the Dallas rushing attack to just 3.1 yards-per-carry last week, but they are a bottom half of the league in terms of rush yards allowed. Pats’ wideout Kendrick Bourne has also emerged as one of Jones’ favorite targets last week, caching four passes for 98 yards against the Browns.

Falcons: Rookie Tight end Kyle Pitts is the Falcons’ leading receiver. His 606 yards make him the third best receiving tight end in football. If you want consistent points, he’s your guy, but if you want a big day. He’s not. Pitts has just one touchdown so far this season. Cordarrelle Patterson has been the best bet for the Falcons offense as his versatility has led to a team high seven touchdowns, but he is dealing with an ankle injury that may cause him to miss this game.

The Falcons are HUGE home underdogs as they are +6-point dogs. The over/under is 47.