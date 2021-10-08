Panama vs USA live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

Can the USMNT make it a hat trick in the Panama vs USA live stream? The U.S. men seek their third win in a row in World Cup qualifying action. They are standing on top of the Octagonal standings, but their Concacaf foe Panama isn't ready to roll over.

Panama vs USA live stream, date, time, channels The Panama vs USA live stream takes place Sunday, October 10.

► Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on Universo via Fubo.TV or stream on Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez should see an epic clash between the two sides. The Yanks are riding high after a 2-0 win over Jamaica, while Panama is smarting after an 0-1 loss to El Salvador. The teams are vying to be among the top three finishers in the Octagonal and move on to the World Cup in Qatar.

USMNT have won four in a row against Los Canaleros, the last one in a November 2020 friendly. But Panama surprised soccer observers in the September window of World Cup qualifying, coming with as many points as the Yanks.

Los Canaleros have some ground to cover now, though it may be tough for them to earn any points in this USA match.

Coach Gregg Berhalter has to be pleased with how well the team attacked the goal earlier this week, even with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna out injured. Ricardo Pepi proved his rising stardom with two goals.

Can USA make it three in a row? You can find out by watching the Panama vs USA live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Panama vs USA live stream from anywhere

The Panama vs USA live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Panama vs USA live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Panama vs USA live stream Sunday, October 10.

Kickoff time is 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

The game will air on Universo, which is available with certain cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look fuboTV. Their Starter plan is $65 per month and gets you more than 117 channels, including Universo.

You can also stream the match on Paramount Plus, which has extensive coverage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying action.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Universo.View Deal

Paramount Plus: The streaming service offers live sports, music specials and access to the CBS broadcast. On top of that, it's got a deep library of shows, movies and originals, like Star Trek: Discovery and Evil. Plans start at just $5 per month.

Can you watch the Panama vs USA live stream in the UK?

In the U.K., the Panama vs USA live stream is not broadcasting on any channels.

Bad news, right? Those temporarily in the U.K. trying to watch with their existing subscription can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

The game is on at 11 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Panama vs USA live stream in Canada

No Canadian channels are broadcasting the Panama vs USA live stream.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.