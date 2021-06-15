OnePlus Nord N200 5G is an incredible value at $240

Hot on the heels of the Nord CE 5G last week, OnePlus is showing off yet another member of the Nord family. Meet the Nord N200 5G, perhaps the cheapest 5G available in the US.

We'll get to the hardware breakdown in a second, but this phone costs just $239.99 in the US ($319.99 in Canada). Keep that number in mind as we look at what the Nord N200 offers.

OnePlus is pretty proud of the N200 and on paper, the phone seems to be a marvel of engineering and marketing prowess. While we will see how the N200 performs in real life and lab testing, the specs are nonetheless impressive for that $240 price.

Starting off, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ display, which is very likely to be an LCD panel The screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate so you're getting a 1080p fast-refreshing display for less than $300. The Snapdragon 480 5G runs the show, paired with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. A big 5,000 mAh battery powers the whole thing with 18W fast charging to fill it back up.

The Nord N200 5G rocks a triple camera setup, though OnePlus has only mentioned the 13MP primary shooter so far. We'll have to see how this phone compares to the photography strength of low-budget phones like the Google Pixel 4a when we get the Nord N200 in for review. Stay tuned.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will be the exclusive carrier partners for the Nord N200, but you'll be able to purchase the phone unlocked from OnePlus, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H starting June 25.

Even with the fast refresh rate, big battery and 5G connectivity, it's the price tag that's likely to draw a lot of attention to the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. While the best 5G phones have been getting cheaper, it's been rare to find phones at the N200's rock-bottom price.

Previously, the cheapest 5G phone we've seen has been the OnePlus N10 5G, which debuted at $299 last year. OnePlus, it seems, wants to lower the bar on price, while also raising your expectations on what a cheap 5G phone can offer.