OnePlus 8T price leak just put Galaxy S20 FE on notice

We already know nearly everything about the OnePlus 8T thanks to recent leaks. But we may have finally learned the phone's price — and it's good news for anyone hoping for a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus 8.

As spotted by 91mobiles, a premature Amazon Germany page listed the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green for €693 (roughly $810 converted) for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage version of the phone. Prominent leaker Ishan Agarwal followed up to claim that the 8GB/128GB variation may be just €599 (roughly $700 converted), but also notes that price may be "too good" and not entirely accurate.

As 91mobiles notes, this leak contradicts previous rumors that pinned the phone as costing €699 to €799 depending on the configuration. And Android Police points out that these newly leaked prices are €100 (or about $118) lower than the OnePlus 8's launch price in Germany.

#OnePlus8T 5G Specifications! (Thanks to Amazon)-6.5" 120Hz FHD+-SD865-4,500 mAH Battery, Warp Charge 65W-48MP (w/ OIS) +16+5+2MP Main-16MP Front Camera-Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver-8+128GB: €599, 12+256GB: €699 [Too good, Wrong?]Pls Link: https://t.co/ZBzbZnseDe pic.twitter.com/yq4nUNGBIZSeptember 22, 2020

If these price leaks are anything to go by, the OnePlus 8T could give the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE some serious competition. Samsung's more affordable Galaxy S20 model, which promises new colors and will likely have a 120Hz display, is tipped to cost somewhere between $650 and $750. If the 8T can land between $599 and $699, it could pose itself as a serious rival for Android fans who don't want to spend close to $1,000 on a phone.

This leaked listing also confirms many of the specs we've been hearing about, including a 6.5-inch, 120Hz display (which OnePlus itself promised is coming). Other likely specs include a Snapdragon 865 CPU; a 4,500-mAh battery; a four-camera array led by a 48MP main sensor; and Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

OnePlus will be unveiling the OnePlus 8T at a special launch event on October 14, so we don't have long to wait to see the new phone in the flesh. And with the iPhone 12, Pixel 5 and Galaxy S20 FE all set to debut around the same time, we're in for quite the smartphone showdown this fall.