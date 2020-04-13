OnePlus 8 event live stream: Start time, date and what to expect

It's time to see what OnePlus has planned for its next smartphone — not that leaks haven't already painted a pretty complete picture of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro set to debut this Tuesday (April 14).

Still, OnePlus is holding an official launch event this week, in which we'll see just how accurate all those OnePlus 8 leaks have been. And who knows, the upstart phone maker may even have a few surprises up its sleeve.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, phone launch events are online-only these days, and the OnePlus 8 unveiling is no exception. Here's how to tune in to see what OnePlus has in store, and what we're expecting from the launch event.

When can I launch the OnePlus 8 launch event?

OnePlus plans to show off its new phones on Tuesday, April 14. The event begins at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT — that's 4 p.m. GMT if you're tuning in from Europe.

OnePlus is planning multiple streams of its OnePlus 8 event, but the easiest way to watch is by heading over to the OnePlus 8 live stream on YouTube.

You can also watch the OnePlus 8 make its debut directly from the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 8 launch event: What to expect

It's almost certain that we'll see two phones — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The standard model's screen is expected to be around 6.5 inches, while the Pro version will feature a 6.7-inch display. Leading Android phones in 2020 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, and that's what we're expecting to see on both phones.

OnePlus has already confirmed a few features for its phones in advance of the April 14 launch. For starters, when setting the launch date, OnePlus confirmed that its new phones would have 5G connectivity. The company has also promised a 120Hz refresh rate in at least one of the models coming out this week (current OnePlus flagships feature 90Hz screens). And wireless charging — long missing from the OnePlus 8 lineup — appears to be in the works for at least the Pro version of the OnePlus 8.

As for the third phone, there's a rumor OnePlus is working on a stripped-down model know either as the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z. That version would feature 5G connectivity, but a less powerful processor and less capable camera array. It's possible that OnePlus is aiming that phone at markets where consumers are less willing to pay up for the standard OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Finally, OnePlus usually has a few accessories to unveil at its phone events. If wireless charging truly is on the agenda, we'd expect to see a wireless charging pad to debut alongside the OnePlus 8. New versions of the OnePlus Bullets earphones — wireless or otherwise — could be part of the OnePlus 8 launch event, too.