NZXT could have a way for you to get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

If you don't mind some required assembly, you might be able to get your hands on an elusive Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, courtesy of NZXT.

The company's new BLD Kits offer customers the option to build their own PC with all the parts coming in one box and instructions on how to assemble. For those willing to spend enough, they can get an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card as part of this kit.

There are two basic kits to pick from. The Starter Pro, which comes with an Intel Core i5 11400F chip and an ASRock B560 motherboard, and the Streaming Plus, which is equipped with AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, MSI's B550 motherboard and an NZXT Kraken M22 liquid CPU cooler. Choosing the Streaming Plus kit also comes with another benefit — a $200 discount compared to buying the pre-built version. Either way, you get the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, although the manufacturer will depend on what stock NZXT can find.

There are obvious benefits to these kits for beginner PC builders. All the components are guaranteed to work together and come with a two-year warranty, and the instructions should make screwing in motherboards, connecting power leads and managing data cables as difficult as flat-pack furniture. But there are severe shortages of the most desirable PC parts, so perhaps replacing your whole PC just to get a guaranteed hand on the GPU of your dreams is worth it for some other users too.

Be warned, the instructions shared by NZXT online stop at turning the system on. Fortunately if you don't know how to set up Windows 10 (or Windows 11 now that's a thing), we have guides on both how to install Windows 10 and how to install Windows 11.