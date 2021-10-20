God of War coming to PC in full 4K 60fps glory — what you need to know

God of War, which currently ranks second place on our best games of the decade list, is making its way over to PC in January, bringing with it full 4K 60fps visuals and Nvidia DLSS support.

Sony made the announcement in a PlayStation Blog post. In it, the company touted that the PC version of God of War will have a true 4K resolution. While the game is playable on PS5 in 4K, it's done via checkerboard rendering, which is a technique that runs a game at half the intended resolution and uses software interpolation to render the other half. The technique is often a great way of getting a 4K image out of lesser hardware, as seen on many PS4 Pro games, but it does come with some odd graphical artifacts. Sony is also touting that on PC, gamers will have the option for 60fps support as well as Nvidia's DLSS.

On PC, gamers will have the option for improved shadows, screen space reflections and enhancements to ambient occlusion (more realistic lighting) techniques such as GTAO and SSDO.

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), an AI-based upscaling technique, is also available to PC gamers with RTX cards. The method can allow for lower-powered GPUs to upscale smartly into 4K. It will also include Nvidia's Reflex low latency tech, which makes games more responsive, a nice addition to an action-combat game like God of War.

On PC, those with ultrawide displays will also be able to enjoy the game at 21:9 framing. Unfortunately, it does not seem that super ultrawide displays with a 32:9 aspect ratio will be supported. Granted, the ultrawide gaming community usually works up mods to add the support later on.

Sony also confirmed that the PC version of God of War will support both the PS4's DualShock 4 and the PS5's DualSense wireless controllers, as well as "other gamepads." While Sony didn't elaborate, we wouldn't be surprised if Xbox Series X controllers work as well. Lastly, the PC version of God of War will include the following additional digital content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

God of War on PC is set to arrive on January 14, 2022. Sony did not announce a price, but the game will likely cost $59.99.