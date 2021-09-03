Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

Tomorrow's Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live stream will likely see the man going for the Grand Slam winning. But we still expect a fight from his US Open live steam opponent, and from the crowd.

Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori match time The Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live stream will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4. Time is TBA, we will update this upon its release.

Yes, Djokovic's first-round confusions (they were saying Ruuune! not Booo!) continued to his match on Thursday, as a heckler proved his main obstacle. It took place during the second set, when Djokovic missed an overhand while serving at 4-2, 30-all and went break point down for the first time that match.

Speaking to the press, Djokovic said "That guy, for some reason, was calling, raising the sound and kind of screaming just before I would hit my smash, which was a big point. Before that, he would do it a few times. After that, again. That wasn’t nice."

Of course, Djokovic ended up winning in smooth fashion, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 (in a total of 99 minutes). Djokovic and Nishikori have faced a total of 19 times, with Nishikori winning only two matches. Of their US Open face-offs, Djokovic won in 2018 (6-3, 6-4, 6-2), and Nishikori took the win in 2018 (6-4, 1-6, 7-6, 6-3).

Why would the crowd be rooting against Djokovic? There was that incident where he accidentally hit the line judge's neck with a ball in 2020, and his almost-coasting to a Grand Slam may rub some the wrong way.

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori online:

Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live stream is on Saturday, Sept. 4. The time has yet to be announced yet.

The match will be on ESPN2, which has US Open coverage for the third round from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package.

Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live streams in the UK

U.K. fans may have to stay up late for this one. Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, is likely to broadcast around 12 a.m. BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN3, TS4 and TS5 have primetime coverage of the US Open, which is when the match is expected to take place.

We will update this once the time is confirmed.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.