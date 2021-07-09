Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live stream — how to watch Wimbledon match online

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov match time The Djokovic vs Shapovalov live stream is scheduled to start today (July 9) at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. PT.

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

It's almost time for the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live stream, and it's hard to see this going to the latter. Maybe you have gotten good odds, or think you know what you're doing, but anyone betting against Djokovic should truly rethink their life choices. Analysts are saying his biggest foe is himself, though, so who knows what that means about the odds of Djokovic not taking this tournament.

So far, in his first five 2021 Wimbledon live streams, the World's No. 1-ranked men's tennis player has only given up one set. And that set? Well, it was the first of the entire tournament, so he's played and won the following 15 sets.

And he only had one tie-breaker, in the third-round against Denis Kudla. All the while the rankings of Djokovic's opponents have been rising, and that's happening again. On Wednesday, July 7, Djokovic beat the 48th-ranked Marton Fucsovics, and on Thursday he faces Denis Shapovalov — the 12th ranked player in the world.

Cristian Garin, the world's No. 20 ranked men's singles tennis player, fell before Fucsovics, and the opponents before him were much lower-ranked. Will Djokovic dispatch Shapovalov in similar speed?

Djokovic's beaten Shapovalov in all six of their matchups over the last three years, but this is their first match at Wimbledon. Previously, Shapovalov only won two sets: one at the 2020 ATP Cup in Australia and the other at the 2019 Australian Open. The other 13 sets? All Djokovic.

Shapovalov's Wimbledon path had some clear wins, but it isn't exactly as smooth as Djokovic's. While he beat Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets a piece, he needed all five to survive his quarter-final match against Karen Khachanov and his first-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Shapovalov also got a second-round bye, when Pablo Andujar exited before the match started, due to a rib injury.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams in the UK are free

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams for free on the BBC. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. BST.

Where this match winds up is TBA, but options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live stream is on July 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. PT.

Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel, where coverage begins daily at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.