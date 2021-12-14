Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream will see Canaries manager Dean Smith come up against his form side just over a month after he was sacked by the Midlands club. And he'll surely have earmarked it as a match where his side have an opportunity to score a vital three points.

Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream, date, time, channels The Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream takes place today (Tuesday, December 14).

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Since sacking former manager Daniel Farke at the start of November and bringing in Smith as his successor, Norwich City have enjoyed a surprising upswing in form. They took 5 points from his first three games in charge, and while the East Anglian side have endured back-to-back defeats in their last two fixtures, these came against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United — hardly disappointing results.

Despite this uptick in form, Norwich continue to struggle in front of goal: the bottom-of-the-table side have scored a league-low of eight goals. This is thanks in large part to the patchy form of talisman forward Teemu Pukki, as well as summer signing Josh Sargent’s inability to make an impact. Smith will know that if he’s to keep Norwich in the EPL this season, he’ll need them to find the back of the net more consistently.

Aston Villa have also enjoyed a resurgence in results after sacking Smith, also in early November. New manager Steven Gerrard has overseen an impressive three wins from five games, with the two defeats in that period coming against Liverpool and Manchester City. Gerrard has the side looking much more like the Villa of last season, and will be viewing this game as another chance to impress the club’s fanbase, who have quickly taken to him.

While Aston Villa may be the favorites, Norwich City won’t count themselves out of this one. Can Dean Smith defeat his former side? See what happens by watching the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month), which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock TV In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Norwich City vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.