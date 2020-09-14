New iPhone and Apple Watch 6 teased in Target ad

The Apple Watch 6 and a iPhone 12 have made a surprise appearance in a Target advertisement.

Spotted by a 9to5Mac reader, Target released a seemingly incomplete print advert that accidentally mentions the new Apple Watch, as well as a new iPhone. The advert contained placeholder images, pricing, and instructions for the designers to replace them when official renders become available.

The pictures next to the Apple Watch 6 text in the bottom left corner are of the Apple Watch 5 with fabric straps. It's the same with the iPhone section, where the image is of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE rather than the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

We're expecting the Apple Watch 6 to debut tomorrow, alongside the iPad Air 4. But the iPhone 12 likely won't have a full reveal until October, to account for delays in production.

Nevertheless, because of rumors suggesting there may be iPhone details revealed at the September 15 event, Target seems to have thought it sensible to prepare for a potential reveal.

While the Apple Watch 5 was only a modest upgrade on the Apple Watch 4, the Watch 6 will be changing a lot. The casing's Digital Crown control method is thought to be getting dropped in favor of an optical sensor, while the Watch's sensor array is getting a big boost in the form of an Sp02 sensor to track a user's blood oxygen levels.

We know even more about the iPhone 12 thanks to many detailed rumors. There will be four models in this year's line-up, with size options of 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The basic iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will feature OLED displays, a 5G-compatible A14 Bionic chipset, and dual main/ultrawide cameras on the back. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max adds to the rear array with a telephoto camera and a LiDAR sensor for better photo and AR effects.