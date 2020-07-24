MotoGP live stream 2020 Andalusia: How to watch Jerez GP online

Fabio Quartararo turns in a practice lap at Jerez in preparation for Sunday's race. The Frenchman won the first race of his MotoGP career last week in the season opener.

2020 MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. CEST on Sunday, July 26. It will begin broadcast at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying takes place at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday.

This weekend, MotoGP returns to Jerez for the second of two back-to-back races at the storied Spanish venue. This time it's called the Andalusian Grand Prix, and we've got everything here you need to know to fire up a MotoGP live stream of your very own in anticipation of this weekend's festivities.

Last week's season opener had it all, didn't it? An uncharacteristic early race mistake from Marc Márquez saw the reigning champion fall to the back of the grid, before mounting one of the most astonishing runs back to the podium in motorcycle racing history. And then, when at least a second-place finish looked certain, it all fell apart for Márquez again, in the very same corner.

Márquez broke his right humerus in the crash, and underwent surgery Tuesday. We're happy to hear he's doing well, but the accident has major implications for the Honda star's 2020 title defense. Although he sat out of Friday practice, he's hoping to be back on the bike in time for qualifying which, should it come to pass, would be an astonishing turnaround.

The drama surrounding Márquez's race, however, should take nothing away from Fabio Quartararo's victory — the 21-year-old Frenchman's first in the premier class, and one he'll surely never forget. Elsewhere on the grid, title hopefuls Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins will make their return this weekend after recovering from injuries sustained before last week's race, setting up an exciting second round.

Americans who want to catch practice and qualifying in the run up to the race are going to need to set their alarms early and make some coffee. The last of four practice sessions kicks off at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 25; qualifying starts a half hour later.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town, somehow, and you can't watch the Andalusian 2020 MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season, though some of the races — like last week's Spanish Grand Prix — will be shown on tape delay. Thankfully, this weekend's second race at Jerez is not one of them, so you'll be able to watch along live on NBCSN. If you want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

MotoGP fans, however, can get the live experience by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.